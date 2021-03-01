The 2021 Golden Globes are kicking off an awards season unlike any other. Of course, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year's ceremony was largely held via Zoom. While it led to some awkward technical difficulties, these tweets about the virtual 2021 Golden Globes prove that viewers are living for all the chaos.

Hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler kicked off the evening from opposite coasts, delivering a monologue to rooms full of first responders instead of celebrities. The nominees themselves appeared using Zoom, much like they did during the 2020 Emmy Awards. But things didn't go as smoothly as NBC may have hoped, and some noticeable technical difficulties persisted as the first Globes of the evening were given out.

For instance, when Daniel Kaluuya won the very first award of the night (Best Actor in a Motion Picture for Judas and the Black Messiah), his mic was still muted when he attempted to give an acceptance speech. After presenter Laura Dern concluded he must have a bad connection and began accepting the Globe on his behalf, Kaluuya's audio finally cut in as he said, "You're doing me dirty, you're doing me dirty! Is this on? Can you hear me now?"

It was a chaotic start to the night and to an awards season held via virtual ceremonies. But if Twitter is any indication, many viewers still enjoyed the Globes awkwardness in all its glory.

This year's ceremony clearly isn't afraid of a little controversy. During their opening monologue, Fey and Poehler acknowledged that plenty of people are "understandably upset" about this year's Golden Globes nominations, and even called some of the nominated movies and shows "flashy garbage."

Fey noted that "the HFPA is made up of around 90 international no Black journalists who attend movie junkets each year in search of a better life," adding that "awards shows are stupid."

She continued, "I realize, HFPA, maybe you guys didn't get the memo [on diversity]. You guys gotta change that." Hopefully the Oscars and other upcoming awards shows will do better in terms of diversity, inclusion, and Zoom connectivity.