The 2021 Golden Globes are being held later in the year due to the coronavirus pandemic. But that doesn't mean the focus will only be on the films and TV shows released recently. Shows that arrived in mid-2020 are also seeing a lot of love, especially those from Netflix. These tweets about Emily In Paris' Golden Globes nomination, for example, are proof viral shows can have staying power.

With the Golden Globes covering everything released from Jan. 1, 2020, through Feb. 28, 2021, this year's nominations feel a bit scattered. With so many big-screen projects moving to streaming, like Hamilton's debut on Disney+ in July 2020, the entire awards season is going to feel like it's been upended. But even if this had been a year that hewed closer to traditions, Emily In Paris would have been seen as a wildcard pick for the Best Musical or Comedy TV Series for the Globes. For all that it amassed a considerable fandom and plenty of social media buzz, it was still regarded as too lightweight (and to some, offensive) by "serious critics."

The titular Emily would have plenty to say to those serious critics who considered her too basic (aka ringarde) to be considered for a Golden Globe. Perhaps that's why the Hollywood Foreign Press decided to give the show its apparent due. Not only was the series nominated for the Best Comedy category, but also, Lily Collins was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for her turn as Emily.

Fans on Twitter were over the moon, especially since the show's nomination was announced at the very top of the nomination announcement broadcast.

The hardcore fans who felt shamed for their basic instincts in loving the show with their whole hearts were ready. This is their time.

As for Collins' nomination, for many, that was just the cherry on top.

But for some, this was just proof that Wednesdays in 2021 will continue to be chaos days until further notice.

Others on Twitter used the Emily in Paris nominations to point out the snubs they felt were egregious, especially those involving creators and actors of color.

Let the hot takes rain down. The Golden Globes will air on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.