Winter is finally here! OK, maybe it's not totally here yet, but the ultimate battle between humanity and the White Walkers that the entirety of Game of Thrones has been building up to is closer than ever. The long-awaited eighth and final season of HBO's high-fantasy series debuted its first episode on Sunday night after a nearly two-year hiatus, and of course, it was the only thing that everyone on Twitter was talking about. All of the tweets about the Game of Thrones Season 8 premiere show just how excited everyone was for the show to be back... and just how much fans missed all the jokes and memes the show provides.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from the Season 8 premiere episode of Game of Thrones. The final season of Game of Thrones kicked off with a nostalgic nod to the show's very first episode. At the beginning of the first episode, the residents of Winterfell gathered around as Robert Baratheon processed into the northern town. But this time, it was Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen who were at the center of the procession. The entrance set up the bulk of the episode, which was mainly about Jon and Dany reacclimating themselves to Winterfell. Of course, Twitter came fully alive during the premiere, and you can check out some of the best tweets below:

It should come as no surprise that Game of Thrones absolutely dominated Twitter on the night of its season premiere — the show's mega-fandom is constantly discussing news, dissecting theories, or posting jokes about the series online. In fact, Game of Thrones was already taking over Twitter even before Sunday night's premiere episode. Despite not yet airing and the year being only four months old, Twitter reported that Game of Thrones had been tweeted about more than 15 million times in 2019 prior to its Season 8 premiere. Obviously, that number is going to increase exponentially now that the final season has actually begun.

This new season actually will not last for too long, though, so get your tweets in while you can. HBO has already revealed that the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones will be the show's shortest season ever, consisting of only six episodes. Since there are no scheduled breaks between its weekly airings, this means that the series finale is already just one month away — the final episode is set to air on May 19. The up-side to this, though, is that these few episodes that we will be getting are reportedly going to include the longest Game of Thrones episodes ever. The final three episodes of the season are apparently each 80 minutes in length, which is around double the length of a standard network hourlong.

So get read for a Twitter to basically completely transform into a Game of Thrones fan-site for the next five weeks as well. The next new episode of the final season will air on Sunday, April 21 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.