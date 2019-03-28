These New 'Game Of Thrones' Season 8 Photos Show Everyone Up In Winterfell

Game of Thrones Season 8 would prefer it if they could tell fans absolutely nothing about the final season. For the first time in the show's history, the production has kept all spoilers under wraps, a modern day miracle. Unfortunately, HBO needs to promote the show, which means the series needs to allow one or two talking points for the final season. So far, those are the arrival of Jon and Daenerys at Winterfell, and the major battle that happens there in Episode 3. These new Game of Thrones Season 8 photos, which comes from HBO's across-the-pond partner Sky Atlantic, are keeping within those parameters.

The production couldn't keep the arrival at Winterfell a secret. After all, that's where half the cast is headed at the end of Season 7, to meet most of the rest of the cast, which is already there. It is the coming back together of the characters after the Season 1 pilot drove them all onto separate paths.

It is also the biggest gathering of the cast on one set since that aforesaid pilot, making it a highly anticipated scene for fans. Photos of everyone in one place is exciting.

Sky Atlantic put out 16 photos all told. The first batch of pictures are the ones in portrait and feature two of Jon Snow, three of Daenerys, and one of Tyrion and Brienne each.

The most striking photo of this group is the fifth one in, where Daenerys has taken over someone's office and looks to be holding court in Winterfell with those who run the joint. Perhaps that's why Brienne looks unhappy in her photo. Her loyalty to Sansa runs deep.

The second group, in landscape format, are a little more forthcoming and feature the first image of Bran not sitting by a fire in the dark in what feels like forever.

Also included in this batch: two pictures of Sansa, two of Daenerys, two of Jorah, one of Brienne, and then, because she couldn't be left out, one of Cersei Lannister sitting all by her lonesome self back in King's Landing.

My favorite image in this batch is the third one in, which features Sansa in the Head of the Family position in the Winterfell courtyard, and seems to be part of the big arrival scene when Jon Snow brings his girlfriend and her fire breathing pets home for dinner. Note that Bran is all the way to the right side of the image, just out of frame, and Brienne and Podrick are in the background.

For those keeping count, this means Daenerys has the most photos of anyone, with a total of five. But then again, did you see that shot of the red bodice she's wearing?

HBO

I don't know who she's talking to in this shot or smiling so indulgently at, but I'm sure that cosplayers around the world are studying this photo to recreate her outfit come Comic-Con time.

Meanwhile, both Arya Stark and Jaime Lannister were left out entirely. Such are the unfairnesses of life. Fans will have to wait to see them when Game of Thrones returns to HBO on April 14, 2019.