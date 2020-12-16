Season 16 of The Bachelorette has been the most unique season ever. As Tayshia's journey to find love starts to come to an end, the stakes have been raised and things are getting serious. One of the last steps a Bachelorette takes before the final rose ceremony is meeting the family. Normally, this is a big deal, involving travel and heading to contestants' hometowns, but this year, things are... different, to say the least. Look no further than all the tweets about Tayshia's Bachelorette hometown dates to see what I mean.

While the usual format of a Bachelor or Bachelorette season involves opulent travel in addition to the relationship drama, Season 16 switched things up. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the entire season was filmed at La Quinta Resort & Club, located about 20 miles from Palm Springs, California. So, instead of jetting off around the globe, the contestants have had to do their dates around the pool and get to know each other on a deeper level without the distraction of Instagram-worthy trips.

Missing out on a tropical vacay is one thing, but another big component of the show is "hometowns," aka visits to contestants' homes to see how they live when they're not on the show. Because of the whole can't-leave-the-resort thing, Bachelorette producers brought the hometowns to La Quinta. Fans certainly had a lot to say about the show's... ingenuity in creating these dates.

The thing about hosting dates in a desert in southern California is... it gets hot — like, really hot. Temps must have been especially high during the week of the hometown dates, because all of the men were noticeably sweating. And of course, Twitter had a lot to say about it.

Perspiration aside, fans were overall impressed with the "hometown" dates. In a year when almost nothing feels normal, viewers were happy to see The Bachelorette adapt in a way that was cute and felt meaningful.

Season 16 of The Bachelorette continues on Monday, Dec. 21, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.