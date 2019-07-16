Ring the bells! Emmy nominations are here, and fans know that whenever Game of Thrones is up for consideration, the Television Academy is going to heavily praise the HBO show. While this year is no different in terms of the series raking in tons of Emmy nods, one thing that does stand out is the first-time nomination of the actress who plays Sansa Stark. These tweets about Sophie Turner's Emmy nom for GOT show just how excited fans are for the young star's accomplishment.

Game of Thrones' eighth and final season broke records when the July 16 Emmy announcement revealed the show had earned 32 nominations. And while that of course very exciting, many GOT fans are especially pumped that Turner's Outstanding Supporting Actress nod is counted among those noms. This is not only because Sansa was one of the universal fan-favorites on the show, but also because this is Turner's first-ever Primetime Emmy nomination.

I know, I know: Why did it take so long for Turner to get this recognition? In the past, Lena Headey, Maisie Williams, and Emilia Clarke have all been recognized in the Supporting Actress category for their work on Game of Thrones, but up until now, Turner had been left out. For this year's Emmy nom announcements, it appears Lady Stark said "not today" to another snub.

In her role as Sansa, Turner arguably had one of the most drastic and inspirational character arcs of the whole series. By Season 8, Sansa had transformed from a bratty, naive youngster into a cunning, self-assured ruler, and audiences couldn't get enough of the Queen in the North's cool comebacks and icy stares. Fans are especially pleased considering the horror Sansa had to go through to get to where she ended up on her rightful throne, including enduring torture from Joffrey, Ramsay, and Petyr Baelish.

Along with Julia Garner (Ozark) and Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve), Turner is nominated alongside fellow Game of Thrones castmates Lena Headey (Cersei), Maisie Williams (Arya), and Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth). This is also Christie's first time being recognized by the Emmys.

It looks like 2019 is turning out to be a banner year for Turner. In addition to wrapping up her iconic role as Sansa — and now nabbing an Emmy nod for it — she also starred in the X-Men blockbuster Dark Phoenix and married her beau Joe Jonas at not one, but two destination weddings.

Oh, and who can forget that she solidified her position as not only Queen of the North but also Queen of the Internet? The superstar became a relatable icon with her highly amusing Instagram stories, including premium-quality GOT commentary. Combine that with her drop-dead gorgeous red carpet appearances of the past, and it's no surprise that fans are already looking forward to Turner's Emmys appearance this September.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards air at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 22, on FOX.

