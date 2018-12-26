If you love U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg half as much as I do, there's a likely chance you've been avidly following her recent medical procedure. The 85-year-old equality icon underwent surgery to remove cancerous nodules from her lungs on Friday, Dec. 21. In a turn of good news, it was announced on Wednesday, Dec. 26 that RBG was discharged from the hospital, and it's no surprise people are pumped. TBH, I can completely relate to these tweets about Ruth Bader Ginsburg getting home from the hospital, because they're (rightfully) so, so hyped.

On the Friday before Christmas, the news that Justice Ginsburg had to undergo surgery to remove two cancerous nodules in her lung took the internet by surprise. According to USA Today, doctors apparently discovered the nodules when Ginsburg was hospitalized for a fall back in November 2018. In terms of the cancer removal, Ginsburg was reportedly staying in New York's Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center for a couple of days. On Wednesday, Dec. 26, an official statement from Kathy Arberg, public information officer for the Supreme Court, to reporters shared, "Justice Ginsburg was discharged from the hospital yesterday and is recuperating at home and now," according to CNN. Per USA Today, last week's official court announcement of RBG's pulmonary lobectomy also relayed that there were no other signs of cancer in her body at this time. Elite Daily reached out to the Supreme Court for further comment on the Ginsburg's discharge from the hospital, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Much of the Twitterverse is clearly thrilled by the big announcement, and people seem eager to spread the big news. I mean, I, personally was incredibly worried, so it's great to hear that the feminist queen is back at home and recuperating.

Others are totally floored by the almost-90-year-old's bravery and resilience. I mean, it's almost as if she's basically a real-life super hero, and people are here for good news when it comes to RBG!

For a refresher on Ruth Bader Ginsburg's accomplishments, I'll remind you that she happens to be the second woman to become a Supreme Court Justice in U.S. history. In the last several decades, Ginsburg has passed a wide variety of ground-breaking decisions pertaining to equality, spanning from cases related to gender rights, gay marriage, and abortion. This past summer, August 2018 marked her 25th year on the Supreme Court after joining in August 1993, per CNN. While there's no denying she's been around quite a while, she continues to contribute tremendously to the U.S. Supreme Court. Ginsburg appears to have plans to keep doing just that. Per CNN, she said back in July 2018, following a production of "The Originalist" (a play based on late Justice Antonin Scalia's life):

I'm now 85. My senior colleague, Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90, so think I have about at least five more years.

I would love five more years of RBG, but if you can't get enough Ginsburg in your life, I highly recommend watching the Ruth Bader Ginsburg documentary, RBG. It will seriously transform the way you think about women's rights... and you'll recognize how many contributions she's made.

RBG is a queen, so it should come as no surprise that people on Twitter are celebrating her news of good health. Here's to Ginsburg's quick recovery!