Being diagnosed with a serious illness is far from a cake walk. While some people might feel anxious and overwhelmed, others can feel helpless and afraid — but it doesn't have to make them feel desolate. Case in point: these tweets about Ruth Bader Ginsburg's cancer surgery. After it was reported that Ginsburg had several malignant tumors, the internet rallied in support of her, sharing warm and heartfelt tweets wishing her good luck and a speedy recovery.

On Friday, Dec. 21, the Supreme Court announced that Justice Ginsburg, 85, underwent surgery to remove two cancerous nodules in her lung. The announcement was a major shock to politicians and civilians alike, as it was never previously revealed that she'd suffered from the disease. Apparently, doctors found the nodules in November after Ginsburg was hospitalized for a fall that left her with three fractured ribs. Though she's reportedly resting comfortably since going under and there's "no evidence" of remaining disease, a statement from the court, shared with The Los Angeles Times, said that Ginsburg will be staying in New York's Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center “for a few days." Until she heals up, the internet is (virtually) right by her side with sweet words of encouragement and well wishes.

More than a few people have said they're willing to donate a lung if needed, which is love.

"she can have my lung, kidney, heart, liver, appendix, hips, knee-caps, ears, soul, whatever...whatever the hell she needs she can have it," one person declared.

They've got it right: Ginsburg is definitely one tough woman. A day after her Nov. 7 fall, her nephew told CNBC that Ginsburg was already "up and working ... and cracking jokes" (although they may or may not have been that good, according to him). A month later, she reportedly told NPR's Nina Totenberg that she was feeling "just fine,” adding, "I am meeting my personal trainer tomorrow.”

She also was diagnosed with colon cancer in 1999, according to The New York Times. What followed were various radiation treatments, chemotherapy, and surgery, but Ginsburg still managed to go without missing a day on the bench, per Vox. And she reportedly didn't miss a beat throughout 2009, either, after she underwent surgery for pancreatic cancer.

Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Not to mention that Ginsburg has become somewhat of a feminist icon, known for advocating for women's rights throughout the 25 years she's spent on the male-dominated court. She's gone against critics of same-sex marriage, fought against gender discrimination, and championed for women's health rights. And she's not ready to give it up yet, regardless of her health issues. Back in July, she said she plans to work on the Supreme Court for “at least another five years,” according to The Guardian.