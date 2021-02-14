Get ready to see the Duke of Hastings live from New York. Netflix's period romance Bridgerton has been a smash hit since it premiered on Christmas Day 2020, and if you can't get enough of re-watching every episode, you'll want to pause and watch star Regé-Jean Page on SNL on Saturday, Feb. 20. The SAG Award-nominated actor will host alongside musical guest Bad Bunny, and if you're already buzzing about his first time hosting, you're not alone. These tweets about Regé-Jean Page hosting Saturday Night Live are royally thrilled.

On Saturday, Feb. 13, SNL confirmed Page's hosting date in a tweet, revealing he'll be one of the iconic comedy show's very first hosts in 2021. "Next week!!!," the Twitter post read, with sticky notes confirming the episode's date, host, and musical guest.

Landing a Saturday Night Live hosting gig is just Page's latest achievement during a very busy few months. The 31-year-old actor stole millions of viewers' hearts in Bridgerton, playing society's most eligible bachelor, Simon Basset (AKA the Duke of Hastings). He had some seriously steamy chemistry with marriage-minded bachelorette Daphne Bridgerton, and viewers were quick to fall for him. Case in point: An Instagram stan page dedicated to Simon's sexy tea spoon called @thedukesspoon has racked up over 23,000 followers.

Since shooting to super-stardom thanks to the show, the actor has also received critical acclaim. He was recently nominated for Male Actor in a Drama Series at the SAG Awards, after Bridgerton was shockingly snubbed at this year's Golden Globes.

Page has proven he can handle dramatic and smoldering scenes with ease, but now he's set to show off his comedy chops on SNL, alongside musical guest and fellow Studio 8H newbie Bad Bunny. And is it too much to ask for a steamy Bridgerton sketch or two?

To say fans are over the moon about the actor's Saturday Night Live appearance would be an understatement; the news is the talk of the ton.

You too can burn for Page's late night comedy debut by tuning in to Saturday Night Live on Saturday, Feb. 20, at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. And no, Lady Whistledown won't judge you if you start another Bridgerton rewatch in the meantime.