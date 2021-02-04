Lady Whistledown must be very busy getting her latest Society Papers together, because there is some big news going around the ton. With awards season nominations coming out at the start of 2021, Hollywood is abuzz with talk of whose hard work will get recognized and whose will get snubbed. On Feb. 4, it was revealed that Season 1 of Netflix's hit show Bridgerton is nominated for multiple 2021 SAG Awards, and the tweets about the nods mark the occasion in a big way.

Netflix's steamy period drama became a smash hit after debuting on Christmas Day. According to the streaming site's reports, over 82 million people watched Bridgerton in its first month, a record even by Netflix standards. It's nice to see such a groundbreaking series get awards recognition, especially since the Hollywood Foreign Press ignored the series earlier this week.

ICYMI: Bridgerton didn't get any nominations for the 2021 Golden Globes. Although the show was eligible to be nominated in the Television categories, it was snubbed in favor of series like The Crown and Ozark. For some fans, the snubs hurt even more because controversial Netflix series like Emily in Paris and Ratched got recognition, despite being less well-received than Bridgerton.

Elated fans took to Twitter shortly after the nominations were revealed to celebrate the nominations.

Not only did Bridgerton get the ensemble nomination, but also, Regé-Jean Page, who plays Simon, the Duke of Hastings, scored a nom for Best Actor in a Drama Series.

Luckily for fans, Bridgerton's upcoming Season 2 means that these SAG nominations could be the first of many accolades for the show. The next installment will be center on eldest Bridgerton sibling Anthony's quest to find love, and will be based on Julia Quinn's book The Viscount Who Loved Me. Filming is set to begin spring 2021, so viewers can look forward to even more Lady Whistledown tea in the near future.

Hopefully Bridgerton will get some awards season love in the meantime. To find out which shows bring home the top prizes, tune into the 2021 SAG Awards on Sunday, April 4 on TNT and TBS.