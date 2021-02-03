Bridgerton smashed records for Netflix upon its debut. According to the streamer's reports, the series was watched by 82 million people in its first month on the service, an unheard-of number. But just because a show is popular does not automatically mean awards glory follows. Case in point: Bridgerton's lack of top-line Golden Globes nods. These tweets about Bridgerton's 2021 Golden Globes snub are proof fans think the Hollywood Foreign Press doesn't always get it right.

Even though the Christmas time release was close to the Golden Globes nominations closing, that doesn't mean Bridgerton was well-positioned for this particular awards show. The Globes are all about nominating wildcard movies and series, but the Hollywood Foreign Press has never been fans of overtly genre TV.

Game of Thrones is the perfect example. The series smashed records in viewership and Emmys (both nominations and wins) and ushered in a new era of fantasy series on television. And yet, it barely made a blip in Golden Globes love, earning barely eight nominations in the decade it was on the air, and winning exactly once, for Peter Dinklage.

Bridgerton is much like GoT in opening the door to a whole new genre (romance) for prestige TV. And it's already smashing those viewership records as well. And now it's also following in the footsteps of being ignored by the Globes.

Twitter was not best pleased.

Part of the reason the Golden Globes can snub Bridgerton and other genre series is also the nature of the award's show's small scope. Unlike the EGOT set (Emmys, Oscars, Grammys, Tonys), the Golden Globes focuses narrowly on performances and writing/scoring. That means there's no "Best Costume Design" or "Best Sound Editing" or "Best Cinematography," all of which are categories where Bridgerton would have been a shoo-in.

On the one hand, it makes handing out the awards during the live ceremony far more manageable. On the other, it meant Bridgerton had few chances to find a foothold in the lower-rung categories.

But not all of Twitter knows the ins and outs of the Golden Globe, leading to some wondering if nefarious behind the scenes action was afoot.

Either way, fans were not happy with the Globes for once again ignoring a beloved genre show, especially when others like Ratched and Emily In Paris were being feted.

But the real question?

What would Lady Whistledown say indeed? Perhaps Bridgerton Season 2 will have better luck next year.