Netflix's period romance Bridgerton has been a major topic of social media conversation since it hit the streaming service on Christmas Day 2020. (After all, where else can you watch Regency era sex scenes set to a violin cover of Taylor Swift's "Wildest Dreams?") And now, Bridgerton's sexiness has reached new, bizarre levels. Case in point: Simon's spoon from Bridgerton has its own Instagram account.

Actor Regé-Jean Page easily became one of Bridgerton's breakout stars, playing society's most eligible bachelor, Simon (AKA the Duke of Hastings). Although there are plenty of steamy encounters between him and Phoebe Dynevor's Daphne Bridgerton throughout the show, fans became fascinated with one erotic moment in Season 1, Episode 3 (appropriately titled "The Art of the Spoon"). Although Simon and Daphne's courtship was still technically fake at that point in the season, there was serious sexual tension when Simon seductively licked a tea spoon in front of Daphne.

The brief moment not only caused a stir in Daphne, but also a stir online, thus inspiring the creation an Instagram account dedicated to the spoon, called, of course, @thedukesspoon. The stan page has already taken off, gaining over 7,000 followers and counting since it started posting on Monday, Jan. 4.

"Welcome to the Duke’s spoon, a space dedicated not only to tempting cutlery, but charming cravats (preferably loosened), sculpted abdomens, and the raised eyebrow to end all raised eyebrows," the first post reads.

The account's Instagram bio is equally lusty: "My spoon, my eyebrow, my cravat, and my 🍑," so Bridgerton fans can count on even more swoon-worthy Duke content to come.

If the spoon's viral fame sounds a little familiar, that's because another sexy inanimate object became popular back in 2020. Shortly after Hulu's Normal People was released, fans become smitten with the silver chain that the show's heartthrob, Connell (Paul Mescal), wore around his neck in Season 1. The chain also inspired its own dedicated Insta account, @connellschain, which currently has over 178,000 followers. That means if Bridgerton fans keep their thirsty support for the Duke and his spoon up, the new Instagram account could attain legit influencer status.

Bridgerton Season 1 is on Netflix now.