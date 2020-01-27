When the Jonas Brothers hit the stage at the 2020 Grammy Awards, they wowed (per usual) with their show-stopping dance moves. But what they didn't plan on was Nick Jonas getting the most attention of all, thanks to one tiny, unplanned detail. These tweets about Nick Jonas' teeth at the Grammys will have you laughing out loud.

Before I get into the teeth incident, let me just tell you that the Jonas Brothers debuted a new song at the show and it was epic. "5 More Minutes" is a bop, y'all. The performance also included a rendition of "What A Man Gotta Do," and at one point, Kevin stopped to kiss his wife during the live performance. V cute, I know. However, it was the fact that Nick was caught with a piece of spinach in his teeth while singing that really has Twitter up in arms. Fans are roaring with laughter over the now viral moment.

"Starting a petition to fire whoever let Nick walk out on stage with the food in his teeth!" one fan tweeted, while another admitted, "Nick Jonas with spinach in his teeth is my favorite part of the whole show."

Catch some pretty hilarious fan reactions for yourself below:

Thankfully, Nick was able to let the spinach ~sitch~ roll right off his shoulders, and poked a little fun at himself on Twitter.

"So honored to have been back on the Grammy stage tonight," he said, before adding, "And at least you all know I eat my greens."

OK, Nick might need his wife Priyanka to start teeth-checking him before he goes on-stage from now on, but, hey, at least it made for some hilarious content. Regardless, the guys still had a downright incredible night. In addition to performing, the three brothers received a Grammy nomination in the pop/duo group performance category this year for “Sucker.” And spinach fluke or not, the guys' wives were all in the crowd cheering them on, and it was the sweetest thing ever.