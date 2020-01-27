The Jonas Brothers' return to music as a trio was one of the biggest stories in the pop landscape, and their album, Happiness Begins, debuted at number one on the Billboard charts when it was released in 2019. It was a given that they would be performing at the 2020 Grammys, even if they hadn't been nominated for anything. After all, the group released their single, "What A Man Gotta Do," just days before the ceremony. But the Jonas Brothers' 2020 Grammys Performance had a special surprise for fans: a sneak peek at their next single, "5 More Minutes."

Although fans have been loving the Jonas Brothers for over a decade, the trio has never gotten a lot of Grammy love until now. Up until this year, they had only been nominated in 2009, for Best New Artist. (They lost to Adele.) This year, the reunited Brothers finally landed some Grammy attention with a nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, for their single "Sucker." (They lost again, this time to Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' "Old Town Road.")

But even though they didn't take home any hardware, the group had one of the first performance slots, and they didn't just sing their latest single "What A Man Gotta Do" — they also debuted one that no one had heard yet (it's not from Happiness Begins), "5 More Minutes."

Check out the video:

This is not the first time the brothers have put out a song about counting the minutes. Back in 2006, the band put out a song called "6 Minutes" from It's About Time. But "5 More Minutes" isn't much like their earlier tune, which was something of a hand-driving rock song. This new track is far more slinky, befitting the brothers' far older personas, now that they are married men who are very into their wives. And if you Shazam the Grammys clip, you'll discover a video confirming the song's title, as well as a new album.

The tease of their new song, which does not yet have a release date, marked the Jonas Brothers' first time gracing the Grammy stage since 2010. Considering how well both songs went over, I'm hopeful that I won't have to wait another decade for the Grammys to invite them back to perform again.