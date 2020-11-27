Miley Cyrus fans have waited a long time for the singer to release another full album, and the wait is finally over. Cyrus dropped Plastic Hearts on Friday, Nov. 27, after months and months of teasing it, and to say listeners are pleased is an understatement. These tweets about Miley Cyrus' Plastic Hearts album encapsulate fans' excitement.

Cyrus originally planned to put out an album titled She Is Miley Cyrus back in 2019, but her work was put on hold after she lost her home in Malibu's Woosley Fire. From there, Cyrus went through a very public divorce with ex Liam Hemsworth, and in the midst of it all, she found new inspiration which led her to scrap She Is Miley Cyrus and work on a whole new record.

"I began this album over 2 years ago," Cyrus wrote in an Instagram post announcing Plastic Hearts on Oct. 22. "Thought I had it all figured out. Not just the record with its songs and sounds but my whole f*cking life. No one checks an ego like life itself. Just when I thought the body of work was finished… it was ALL erased. Including most of the musics relevance. Because EVERYTHING had changed. Nature did what I now see as a favor and destroyed what I couldn’t let go of for myself. I lost my house in a fire but found myself in its ashes."

Now that Plastic Hearts is finally here, it was definitely worth the wait, and fans agree. From praising individual songs for their emotional depth to the entire album being totally "skipless," fans have a lot to say on Twitter.

Many fans even joked about becoming rocker chic after listening to the album, noting how the new collection leans more heavily into the rock genre than Cyrus has ever done before.

Some even gave a shoutout to certain songs in their tweets. The lead single off the album, "Midnight Sky," caused fans to dance around, while songs like "High," "Never Be Me," and "Angels Like You" had them crying on the floor.

Even fellow singer-songwriter, Rina Sawayama, had to tweet out her praise of the album.

Scrolling through all the loving tweets, there is one thing that is clear: Miley Cyrus made one of the best albums of 2020.

Whether you've listened to Plastic Hearts already or not, Cyrus' fans can agree that this album will have you rockin' out and feeling all the feelings, especially love.