Miley Cyrus is ready to share her story with the world through new music. After months and months of teasing her upcoming album, Cyrus announced on Friday, Oct. 23, that she had scrapped her She Is Miley Cyrus record that fans were waiting for and instead would drop Plastic Hearts, a different record, on Nov. 27, for very personal reasons. Thanks to the singer's candidness, we've compiled all of Miley Cyrus' Plastic Hearts album details that will have you so pumped up.

Cyrus opened up in an Instagram post on Oct. 23, where she shared the emotional journey to creating the album. "I began this album over 2 years ago," she wrote. "Thought I had it all figured out. Not just the record with its songs and sounds but my whole f*cking life. But no one checks an ego like life itself. Just when I thought the body of work was finished… it was ALL erased. Including most of the musics relevance.Because EVERYTHING had changed."

Luckily, through those changes — which included Cyrus' divorce from Liam Hemsworth and the loss of their Malibu home in the Woosley Fires — Cyrus was able to find a lot of inspiration. Now, the details of her album will have you so jazzed, so here's what we know.

Miley Cyrus' Album Title and Inspiration

Cyrus announced the new title of her upcoming album at the end of her lengthy Instagram post, sharing that it's titled Plastic Hearts. She explained that the record is basically a book about her life and the lessons she's learned.

"Luckily my collaborators still had most of the music that was burned up in journals and computers filled with songs for the EP series I was working on at the time," she wrote. "But it never felt right to release my 'story' (each record being a continual autobiography) with a huge chapter missing.If it were a chapter in my book I guess I would call it 'The Beginning' which usually when something is over we call it 'The End'. But it was far from that."

Miley Cyrus' Plastic Hearts Tracklist

Cyrus has yet to share a full tracklist for Plastic Hearts, but the album will feature her most recent single "Midnight Sky" as well as two live covers: Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” and the Cranberries’ “Zombie.”

Miley Cyrus' Plastic Hearts Artwork

Cyrus posted the pink-and-black cover art for Plastic Hearts on Oct. 23, that shows her wearing a "CENSORED" shirt, leather gloves, and a lot of bulky jewelry. The photo was taken by legendary photographer Mick Rock, the artist behind many iconic photos of Queen, David Bowie, The Sex Pistols, The Ramones, Joan Jett, Mötley Crüe, Blondie, and many more.

Miley Cyrus' Plastic Hearts Release Date

At the end of her reflective post, Cyrus announced that Plastic Hearts drops on Friday, Nov. 27. "In triumph and gratitude I present to you my 7th studio record, Plastic Hearts. To be released Nov. 27th 2020," she wrote.