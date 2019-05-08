Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are parents! The royal couple welcomed their first child into the world on May 6, and according to Kensington Palace, mom and baby are doing just fine. The baby's name was officially announced on May 8: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. My heart! Royal fans erupted on Twitter, and these tweets about Meghan Markle's baby's name are a full mood.

Buckingham Palace announced the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first child on May 6. The happy announcement read,

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs this morning. The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz. The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth.

It went on to say that the royal family had all been notified of the baby's birth, and that Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, was present at Frogmore Cottage for the birth. It read,

The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news. The Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage. Her Royal Highness and the baby are both doing well.

When Meghan's pregnancy was announced on Oct. 15, 2018, the palace's announcement was vague as to when exactly the baby would be born.

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," the tweet announcing the happy news read. "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

So all we knew about the Duchess's due date was that the baby would arrive sometime in the spring. It wasn't until Meghan herself revealed in a conversation with a supporter in January 2019 that the public learned of just how far along she was in her pregnancy.

In an official royal appearance on Monday, Jan. 14, the Duchess was speaking with a supporter when she revealed that she was six months pregnant, meaning the baby was due to arrive in April or May. The palace's pregnancy announcement only said "Spring 2019" previously, which could have meant March as well. So thank you v much, Meghan, for keeping us in the loop!

And now, the royal baby is here, name and all, and Twitter is so excited for Meghan and Harry.

"The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh were introduced to the newborn son of The Duke & Duchess of Sussex at Windsor Castle," the royal family's Twitter account said on May 8. "Ms Doria Ragland was also present. The Duke & Duchess of Sussex are delighted to announce that they have named their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor."

People are swooning over the adorable name.

Outside of the Riverdale comparisons, fans of the Sussex royals on Twitter are loving the name. They especially love that his middle name is Harrison — the meaning of the name being "son of Henry" or "son of Harry." Pretty fitting!

Congratulations, Meghan and Harry!