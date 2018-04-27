On the morning of April 27, fans of the royal family were so excited to hear that Kate Middleton and Prince William finally decided on a name for the new royal baby: Louis. As expected, the name is getting attention from fans of British boy band, One Direction. In case you haven't already heard the buzz, these tweets about Louis Tomlinson and Prince Louis are hilarious.

If you think about it, London has been the hometown to several pop culture icons. Aside from The Beatles and David Beckham, though, both the royal family and One Direction emerged from there. So you could probably imagine that 1D fans were pretty excited to hear that Kate and Will ultimately decided on naming their new baby Louis. In case you didn't know, it happens to be the same name (and spelling) as 1D singer-songwriter, Louis Tomlinson. Is it a coincidence? I think not... but also maybe it is. I really don't know, honestly.

Anyway, as you'd imagine, Twitter got pretty hyped about this wild connection. Even though One Direction is basically some level of royalty, two very different worlds have officially collided. As per usual, the Twittersphere is totally shook, and many speculate that it was totally on purpose (because why not name the royal baby after someone from 1D?)

More to come.