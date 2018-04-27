There is a freaking PARTY going on across the pond, ya'll. If it wasn't enough that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting married, Kate Middleton and Prince William just welcomed their new baby. Baby Louis Arthur Charles was born on April 23 at 11:01 a.m. local time, and the world rejoiced when we heard his name! You might be wondering, what is the significance of Kate Middleton's third baby's middle name? Dear reader, let me inform you.

Well, Arthur is actually a Roman name that means noble and courageous.

Obviously, quite a bit goes into making a decision like what to name a literal royal family member. For Louis' big brother and sister, much of the decision-making came from a long lineage of family names. For example, Prince George is named after Queen Victoria's father, King George VI, whom you might know him from the famous movie, The King's Speech. (Or from, like, history.) Princess Charlotte's full name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, which comes from Middleton's great-grandmother, Elizabeth, and of course, the late Princess Diana.

The world was delighted to hear George and Charlotte were getting a new sibling back in September of 2017, when Kensington Palace released the good news on Twitter. However, the palace also shared Middleton was again struggling with hyperemesis gravidarum, a pregnancy condition that comes with excessive nausea, vomiting, and weight loss. The statement said,

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child. The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news. As with her previous two pregnancies, The Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London today. The Duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace.

Fortunately, we know she and her baby are doing much better now!

This time of year is shaking out to be incredibly important to the royal family, considering TK's birthday, Prince William and Kate Middleton's anniversary, and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding date all fall within the same few weeks. (Louis' original due date was April 28th, just one day before his parent's anniversary on April 29th.)

Fortunately, Kate and Meghan have one another to lean on during this exciting time! In fact, Prince William, Middleton, Prince Harry, and Markle have become quite the foursome. A palace insider told E! News in January,

Kate knows how difficult it is navigating one's way through this very different world. [And] it was important to [Harry] that Meghan and Kate got to know each other, as she has experienced many of the challenges Meghan now faces... It's an exciting time and it's going to be really interesting what they do together as a four in the future. There's a lot of buzz across the [Kensington Palace] household.

Now, we're in the home stretch of all things royal as the big wedding day quickly approaches. Louis will definitely be the youngest guest in attendance, if he actually attends, though he will be joined by 2,640 other people. In a statement released by Kensington Palace, it was explained,

[Prince Harry and Markle] want their wedding day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too... This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the bride and groom.

Sign us and Louis up!

Welcome to the world, little one. You are very famous.

