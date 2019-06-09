Kylie Jenner is in hot water with fans after transforming her home into Gilead and encouraging her friends to dress up as handmaids for her BFF Anastasia "Stassi" Karanikolaou's birthday. Considering The Handmaid's Tale is a show with a storyline that centers on the rape and enslavement of women, the internet is sending the reality star some virtual side-eye while asking if she really understands what the series is about. These tweets about Kylie Jenner throwing a The Handmaid's Tale-themed party slam the Keeping up with the Kardashians star for the tone-deaf gesture, and it's safe to say that there are no "Praise be's" in this situation. Elite Daily reached out to Jenner's representation for comment on the backlash to the party's theme, but did not hear back by the publication.

It all started when Jenner — who's a self-professed The Handmaid's Tale fan — took to her Instagram Story on Saturday, June 8 to share behind-the-scenes videos and photos from her Gilead-themed party, which she held in honor of her friend Stassi's birthday. Because nothing says birthday fun quite like recreating a world where women are abused and their reproductive rights are nonexistent, right?

Attendees were greeted by women saying the show's signature phrase "Praise be" as they walked into Jenner's mansion, which had been made over with red draping and more on-theme decor to make guests feel like they'd literally stepped into the dystopian world

Guests like Sofia Richie were provided with red robes and white bonnets similar to the ones that the characters wear in the show. Meanwhile, the beauty mogul went one step further by adding detailed touches like specialty cocktails and customized place settings.

"You know The Handmaid's Tale is my favorite show ever... so for Stassi's birthday ... welcome to Gilead," the 21-year-old captioned one Instagram video.

She later took her followers on a tour of her home and that evening's libations, saying "Praise be vodka, under his eye tequila" as she hovered over the specialty cocktails. "Everyone's names are letters" she added, as she then panned over the place settings in the dining room.

Considering the juxtaposition of the show's serious and oftentimes disturbing content with the general revelry and lighthearted nature of the evening (it was a birthday party, after all), many Twitter users are calling out the reality star for her theme and asking: Does Jenner really know what the series is all about? Elite Daily reached out to Jenner's representation for comment on the responses to her IG Story and party theme, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Many Twitter users took issue with the fact that the premiere of the third season of The Handmaids Tale comes at a time when a handful of states have introduced laws that nearly look like a total ban abortion and legislation to limit certain reproductive rights, which has people fighting to protect Roe v. Wade. For many protesters, the red robes and white bonnets worn in Gilead have now become a symbol of resistance — not a costume to don for a birthday party.