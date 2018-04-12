These Tweets About Khloe Kardashian Getting Out Of Cleveland Are Hysterical
Great news, people! Khloé Kardashian has finally welcomed her baby girl into the world. And, yes, the fact that she has brought new life onto God's Green Earth is a beautiful thing in and of itself, but what people are really excited about is the fact that finally giving birth means Khloé can finally pack her bags and get out of Cleveland, Ohio (where she moved for baby daddy Tristan Thompson). In fact, people have even taken to Twitter to express just how badly they want her to GTFO. Trust me, these tweets about Khloe getting out of Cleveland are priceless.
For those of you who haven't quite been Keeping Up with this particular Kardashian (ha, see what I did there?), let me provide you with some backstory. Rumors about Khloé's romantic involvement with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson started swirling around in September of 2016. After that, things started getting hot and heavy between the two as they quickly became one of our nation's hottest "it couples." Pictures of the pair flaunting their seemingly perfect relationship were everywhere, from tabloid covers to our social media feeds. In fact, Khloé herself wasn't shy about posting steamy pictures of her and her bae all over Instagram.
In December of 2017, their relationship became even more serious when Khloé took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy, with this picture of her and Tristan holding her tiny baby bump:
She paired the black-and-white image with this sentimental caption:
Just last month, it was reported that Khloé would be moving to Cleveland with Tristan so that she could have their baby there. From an outsider point of view, everything seemed to be going well for the two. That is, until reports recently started swirling around about Tristan apparently cheating on the mother of his child while in New York.
The Daily Mail reported the news just two days ago (in other words, just two days prior to Khloé giving birth to his child) with photos that allegedly show Tristan kissing another woman at a New York City night club and then reportedly bringing her home with him. Elite Daily reached out to both Kardashian's and Thompson's teams for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication
While the reports remain uncomfirmed, fans of Khloé have already made up their minds about Tristan. They're unhappy with his behavior and more than ready to get their girl Khloe TF out of Cleveland and away from him once and for all. Just how happy, you ask? Well, take a look at their tweets and see for yourself.