And so the plot thickens with Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. By now, you've all been made aware of Thompson's reported cheating on a very pregnant Khloé Kardashian. But now, things are getting even crazier, because it seems that Khloé might be going into labor, according to TMZ. According to sources, she is having early contractions (her due date is reportedly at the end of April), so many of her family members are hopping on a plane flying to Cleveland to be by Khloé's side. Going into labor early is no joke, and these tweets about Khloé Kardashian going into labor all have one conclusion: that the stress of the recent cheating news has caused Khloé to start having early contractions.

To make this long and horrible story short: Thompson was in New York City with his teammates, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and was spotted on Saturday night, April 7, at a rooftop bar and lounge. Footage obtained by The Daily Mail shows Thompson with an unnamed woman getting "up close and personal" and shows the woman leaning in towards Thompson suggestively to seemingly sharing a kiss. The woman who reportedly took the video told The Daily Mail, ""I was there and he was on the table right next to us with a group of friends and some girl who he was obviously making out with all night. They were holding each other and it was so obvious. They were there when I got there and they were part of a big group of friends."

With news as shocking as that, it wouldn't be surprising that Khloé went into labor. These reports are heartbreaking to hear, and being in Khloé's shoes, I simply can't imagine the emotions she's going through. Fans on Twitter were quick to point out that stress plays a huge role in your pregnancy, and that something as revelatory as this can absolutely cause early labor:

