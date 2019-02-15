Now that February 14 has come and gone, it's time to head to your local Target, grab some clearance candy, and book it home to silently judge how other people celebrated the Day of Love. Ok, so maybe I'm being a smidge dramatic, but you get it. Seeing celebrities go all out on Valentine's Day is fascinating, but in Kanye West's case, I was a bit... concerned, and these tweets about Kenny G performing for Kim Kardashian are proof that I wasn't alone.

ICYMI, Kardashian took to Instagram stories on Valentine's Day to show fans how West had arranged for Kenny G to perform for her in their home. In the videos Kardashian shared, Kenny G can be seen standing in a room in their home that's mostly empty, save for dozens of roses, each in its own vase. Fans of Kimye will recognize this room, as it is just one of the many in their home that tends to give the internet the creeps.

Sure, it looked amazing, but Twitter users were quick to point out that it might not have been very practical. As each rose was placed in is own glass vase, and Kenny G was right in the middle of it, it honestly looks like a huge mess waiting to happen. Can you imagine him trying to get out of it? Glass, water, and rose petals everywhere.

Daily Tape on YouTube

And that's exactly what Twitter users expressed.

Seriously, the internet has a lot of questions for the Kardashian-West family. Do they just have Kenny G on retainer? Was he there while the roses were being set up? Does he just live there now?

Even the honorary Queen of Twitter and close friend of Kardashian herself, Chrissy Teigen, had some questions.

Obviously, this is all in good fun. It's super sweet that West made such an effort for Kardashian on Valentine's Day. February 14 can be a lot of things for a lot of different people, but for those who choose to go all out for their significant other, it's a big deal! And Kardashian seemed to love her man's surprise.

"Best husband award goes to mine," she wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo of the sax player in her home. "Most thoughtful gifts ever!!!!" she continued.

As long as Kardashian herself appreciated the gift (and Kenny G is OK!), then that's really all that matters. Sure, it was a little over-the-top, but what else do you expect from this couple? They got married in Florence, live in a huge mansion, sit front row at every major fashion show, and are seemingly always surrounded by expensive floral arrangements. So really, having a private concert by Kenny G in their house surrounded by roses is pretty standard.

Of course, that doesn't mean that this observation isn't true.

At the end of the day, it's clear that West's gift to Kardashian made her happy, and despite all the jokes and memes that have come from their V-Day, this couple seems to be going strong. That's something I can definitely get behind.