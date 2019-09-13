Kylie Jenner is on the cover of Playboy, Kim Kardashian reportedly had dinner with Tristan Thompson, and Kanye West just dropped a new sneaker. The Kardashian clan are coming in hot with breaking news today, y'all, and if you haven't seen all the tweets about Kanye West's Yeezy Foam Runner shoes, get ready to LOL, because the Internet has ~a lot~ of thoughts. Launching in 2020, the Foam Runners have already earned the unofficial title of Yeezy's most controversial shoe to date — but spoiler alert, if you're a Crocs fan, you'll definitely be into them.

When Twitter account Yeezy Mafia, aka @theyeezymafia, teased campaign images for Yeezy's new Foam Runner sneakers, who knows what kind of reaction they were expecting. Praise for Kanye's genius? Swoons over the photoshoot? Chances are, jokes and outrage were most likely not the anticipated response, but that's exactly what they got. The majority of Twitter is in agreement that these new kicks are, to put it simply, not it, and when you see them for yourself, you'll understand why.

Behold, the Foam Runners:

And behold, the meme that sums up the majority of Twitter users' thoughts on the Foam Runners:

Kanye fans and Yeezy stans everywhere are none too pleased about these new kicks! Personally, I'm just wondering how I'm supposed to wear socks with them. I am not about to stink up a pair of Yeezys with sockless feet, but those cutouts are so extra, even my no-show socks won't stand a chance.

Most people are more concerned with the fact that the Foam Runners look an awful lot like Crocs, arguably the most love-hate shoe silhouette of all time. *Kanye Voice*: OF ALL TIME:

ICYMI, Ariana Grande actually loves Crocs, so maybe this is yet another example of Kanye being one step ahead of the trends. Will Crocs blow up in 2020 as the must-wear shoe of the year? Will Foam Runners be the bougie Crocs alternative, worn only by celebs and your most annoying friends? It's too soon to tell, but it's definitely possible.

Regardless of the fact that few people seem to like the Foam Runners, many are sure Kanye's influence will have his fans buying them anyway:

That said, some people are arguing you could just DIY them at home. They are foam, after all:

The number one tweet that has me cracking up, though, comes from @glitterprick, and features an imaginary scenario in which a model is asked to rock the Yeezy crocs (Yocs?):

Another favorite points out how incredibly unsafe it is for the campaign models to wear foam shoes and bodysuits on motorbikes:

To be clear, not everyone is hating on the Foam Runners! I mean, most people are, but there are a handful of positive tweets in the mix, too.

Die-hard Kanye fans will not stand for haters who don't understand his creative genius:

And even some of those haters can admit a good shoe when they see it:

Will I be buying the Yeezy Foam Runners in 2020? Hard no. Will they most likely become super popular and sell out? I'm going to assume the answer is yes. That's that Kanye magic and influence, y'all.