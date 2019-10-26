Kanye West's new album, Jesus Is King, dropped on Friday, Oct. 25, and now fans are taking to Twitter with their reactions to a particular song lyric that definitely stands out on the record. The track, "Closed On Sunday," features a Chick-fil-A and TBH, fans are not OK with it for a couple of reasons. The new album as a whole is getting mostly positive responses, but that's if you can keep a straight face when you hear this particular line. These tweets about Kanye West's Chick-fil-A lyric are deliciously hilarious, and I'm so glad it's getting the meme treatment.

Fans were already waiting a long time for the Jesus Is King album to be officially released. The process was delayed more than once. First, Kim Kardashian posted a photo of a handwritten list of tracks on West's new album on Twitter, telling fans the album would be out Sept. 27, but it didn't come. Then West told fans on Oct. 21 that the album would drop on Oct. 25 at midnight. It didn't come until a few hours later, though, because West said there was some mixing left to do. Let's just say that it was a long road. And thankfully, the elusive album did eventually drop on Oct. 25, despite the delay.

The album process has been a very interesting one, with West asking his team to abstain from premarital sex and fast in other ways at one point to make sure that everyone was focused on completing the album. Whether you like Yeezy or not, he definitely keeps things interesting for those who follow him.

And now there's a Chick-fil-A lyric in West's new track "Closed On Sunday" that absolutely nobody expected. I know I'm not the only one who had their jaw drop at this lyric that is both off-the-wall and pretty laughably silly.

Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images

The lyric, "Closed on Sunday, you're my Chick-fil-A / You're my number one, with the lemonade," is incredibly... well, ridiculous. And not only is it a bit on the ridiculous side, it's getting a lot of heat due to Chick-fil-A's storied history as an anti-LGBTQ rights establishment. After the album's drop, fans began tweeting about this song lyric and the results are hilarious.

For those who think their ears might bleed:

And then there's a Kim K and Kanye West distracted boyfriend meme with a Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich.

Some fans think West's silly chicken lyric is actually the peak of culture.

And would a meme-worthy event ever be complete without the ever-present "No one:" meme?

And one of my personal faves, imagining West and Chick-fil-A in their team up for "an ad campaign" following the lyrics. It almost makes you wonder if West wrote the lyric because he wanted to inspire meme gold.

Whatever your feelings about this particular lyric, the Chick-fil-A verse clearly did its job in capturing everyone's attention.

If you haven't gotten the chance to listen to it, you can find Yeezy's new album, Jesus Is King, on Pandora, Spotify, and Apple Music. There might be a hilarious Chick-fil-A lyric in "Closed on Sunday," but a lot of fans are still happily losing it over the rest of the tracks.