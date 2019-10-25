Here's How To Stream Kanye West's 'Jesus Is King'
It's Yeezy season y'all. The highly-elusive Jesus Is King album from Kanye West is finally here and while fans weren't sure this day would ever come, it calls for a celebration! Naturally, I'm throwing a listening party for the album as I type, and I highly recommend you do the same. This record is chock-full of certified bops, and if you're wondering how to steam Kanye West's Jesus Is King record for yourself, I've got you covered. So get your headphones out, and buckle up.
Believe me when I say this album is nothing like Ye's past releases. While the rapper told fans to expect a gospel-themed record, he still managed to surprise fans with some of these tracks. If you're still crying over the no-show of his Yandhi record, fret not friends. West definitely made up for lost time with this one. Plus, without a little extra anticipation, it wouldn't be the true Kanye West experience anyway... right?
So without further ado, let's get to listening shall we? There's plenty of options when it comes to listening to Yeezy's new record and I've got all the deets for you. After the long wait for Jesus Is King, an at-home listening party is so well-deserved.
Apple Music
Apple music has become an artist-favorite for releasing new music as of late, as more artists are partnering with them on exclusive content more than ever. So, it wasn't a surprise to see West's album go live on the streaming service. Of course, you'll need an account to listen, but Apple does offer a free 3-month trial listening period.
Spotify
With more than 50 million people in the US subscribed to Spotify, chances are you have the app on your phone. Well, good news. Jesus Is King is also available to stream on Spotify.
Pandora
Pandora was sure to hop aboard the Yeezy-season train. The streaming service is the largest in the U.S. and is also on-board with bumping Ye's first-ever gospel record.
This record from West may have been one of his most-hyped to date. Even without social media, the rapper was able to tease the record's release thanks to his wife. Kim Kardashian kept her hubby's die-hard fans up to speed ahead of the release, although there were a few bumps along the road.
Kardashian posted what appeared to be a handwritten tracklist for Jesus is King on Twitter and announced the album would drop on Sept. 27. Well, Sept. 27 came and went, then weeks passed and the album still didn't drop.
That all seemed to change on Oct. 21, when West announced fans can expect Jesus Is King on Oct. 25.
Specifically, he said at midnight.
But midnight passed and still no album. West went on Twitter to explain why the album didn't drop at midnight like it was supposed to. He said, "To my fans. Thank you for being loyal & patient. We are specifically fixing mixes on 'Everything We Need,' 'Follow God,' & 'Water.' We are not going to sleep until this album out!"
Fans felt played once again, but thankfully, the guessing game of when West would actually drop his album is all over because Jesus Is King is finally here and just a few hours late. It's time for the masses to take a listen and decide for themselves: is West's gospel album all it was hyped up to be? Happy Yeezy season everyone — listen on!