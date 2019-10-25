Here's How To Stream Kanye West's 'Jesus Is King'

Pandora was sure to hop aboard the Yeezy-season train. The streaming service is the largest in the U.S. and is also on-board with bumping Ye's first-ever gospel record.

This record from West may have been one of his most-hyped to date. Even without social media, the rapper was able to tease the record's release thanks to his wife. Kim Kardashian kept her hubby's die-hard fans up to speed ahead of the release, although there were a few bumps along the road.

Kardashian posted what appeared to be a handwritten tracklist for Jesus is King on Twitter and announced the album would drop on Sept. 27. Well, Sept. 27 came and went, then weeks passed and the album still didn't drop.

That all seemed to change on Oct. 21, when West announced fans can expect Jesus Is King on Oct. 25.

Specifically, he said at midnight.

But midnight passed and still no album. West went on Twitter to explain why the album didn't drop at midnight like it was supposed to. He said, "To my fans. Thank you for being loyal & patient. We are specifically fixing mixes on 'Everything We Need,' 'Follow God,' & 'Water.' We are not going to sleep until this album out!"

Fans felt played once again, but thankfully, the guessing game of when West would actually drop his album is all over because Jesus Is King is finally here and just a few hours late. It's time for the masses to take a listen and decide for themselves: is West's gospel album all it was hyped up to be? Happy Yeezy season everyone — listen on!