Fans have been waiting months for Jackson Wang to make his epic solo comeback, and now that day has finally arrived. On March 20, Wang not only blessed fans with his new single "100 Ways," but he also gave them a cool music video to go along with it. These tweets about Jackson Wang's "100 Ways" video show fans are ecstatic to see Wang back on the music scene again.

The last time fans got new music from Wang was in October 2019, when he released his first solo album, Mirrors. It featured the lead single, "Bullet to the Heart," collaborations with rappers GoldLink and Rich Brian, and a Chinese version of Stephanie Poetri's viral hit "I Love You 3000." For the past few years, fans have gotten snippets of Wang's solo music through singles, but Mirrors was the first time fans got a full-length album from him.

Following the release, Wang dropped the EP Call My Name with GOT7 that November. After a few comeback performances with the group, Wang continued to focus on his solo endeavors by modeling for brands like Adidas, Cartier, and L'Oréal. Fans loved seeing Wang take on new solo projects, but what they were excited about the most was finally hearing some more solo music.

On Friday, March 20, their wishes came true when Wang released his new single, "100 Ways," along with a music video depicting the star as a warrior. Together with four other soldiers, Wang embarks on a journey to reunite with his lover. Watch the epic visual below.

Jackson Wang on YouTube

"This song combines two universal themes that people wish they could control since the beginning of time, but in the end we just can't: time and love," Wang revealed in a press release.

Fans immediately watched the video when it released at midnight, and they couldn't help but swoon over Wang's brilliant acting, the beautiful cinematography, and the interesting storyline. Check out what fans had to say about the visual below.

I think it's safe to say fans want to see Wang debut as an actor next. His skills in the "100 Ways" video totally proved he has the talent for it.