GOT7's Jackson Wang is no stranger to dropping music, but his stellar solo tracks have always been one-offs and not connected to a singular album. That's why the new song he dropped on Sept. 24 will make you so happy. The new single called "Bullet to the Heart" is actually the lead track off of his upcoming, first-ever solo album called Mirrors. There's no release date for it just yet, but since he dropped this song (and there's already a followup single in the works for an October release), that means it's probably coming sooner than later. And let me tell you: Jackson Wang's "Bullet To The Heart" lyrics are literally like a bullet to the heart.

"Bullet to the Heart" is all about how your feelings for someone can be like a weapon. Wang sings about falling in love with the "impression" of someone, only to find out they're not the person he thought they were. That realization is what feels like a bullet to the heart.

I think the song tells a pretty universal story. Who among us hasn't fallen for the idea of someone, only to find out they weren't the person we thought they were in the end? That's why "Bullet to the Heart," its lyrics, and its accompanying video — which sees Wang being thrown around a room like a rag doll by a mysterious woman in a black veil — are so impactful. They hit you right in the emotions with their relatable themes!

Check out the lyrics to the track below.

VERSE 1

Devil in a black dress

They must’ve kicked you out of heaven

I wish I knew you were an actress

I fell in love with your impression

Cause now I’m staring down a barrel

You got my life in your hands now

You wanna hit me with an arrow

Six seconds till it’s man down

PRE-CHORUS

Locked and loaded finding your target,

You marked it

I’m the one you’ve chosen to hit, I’m your victim

Finger on the trigger

I know it’s too late to be saved

CHORUS

Bullet to the heart

Bullet to the heart

I fell for a stranger

With one in the chamber

Who left me for dead and with a scar on my heart

Bullet to the heart

Bullet to the heart

Oh you’re so reckless

Leaving me breathless

You go to my head and leave me alone in the dark

Bullet to the heart

Bullet to the heart

Bullet to the heart

VERSE 2

Elegant assassin

You spin me round like a revolver

A dozen roses on my casket

I thought we’d end up at the altar

But now you got me going under

Blowin’ kisses to my tombstone

You already found another

Wish I could tell him all that I know (tell him all I know)

PRE-CHORUS

Locked and loaded finding your target,

You marked it

I’m the one you’ve chosen to hit, I’m your victim

Finger on the trigger

I know it’s too late to be saved

CHORUS

Bullet to the heart

Bullet to the heart

I fell for a stranger

With one in the chamber

Who left me for dead and with a scar on my heart

Bullet to the heart

Bullet to the heart

Oh you’re so reckless

Leaving me breathless

You go to my head and leave me alone in the dark

Bullet to the heart

Bullet to the heart

Bullet to the heart

You can watch the song's music video below:

JacksonWangVEVO on YouTube

This song is like a bullet to my heart, Jackson! How could you do this to me?