After dropping his first solo album, Mirrors, in October 2019, featuring the emotional lead single, "Bullet to Your Heart," Jackson Wang kept fans on their toes wondering when he'll release more music. Of course, he dropped the six-song EP Call My Name with GOT7 that November, but fans were eager to see what he had to offer as a solo artist next. Finally, Jackson Wang's "100 Ways" music video arrived on March 20 and fans are loving everything about it.

Since wrapping up GOT7's comeback in late November, Wang has been keeping himself busy by teaming up with various brands, including Adidas, Cartier, and L'Oréal. Fans didn't know when he would release more solo music, but that all changed on March 14 when the singer released teasers for his new single, "100 Ways." The pictures and clips hinted at a music video with traditional themes, showing Wang accompanied by a group of soldiers ready for battle. Since his "Bullet to the Heart" MV was so epic, fans couldn't wait to see what the "100 Ways" music video was all about.

On Friday, March 20, Wang dropped the video, and, as expected, it's totally epic. It appears to take place in Ancient China, with Wang acting as a warrior going on a journey to reunite with his long-lost lover.

The clip begins with four soldiers who perform a ritual to resurrect Wang, before they take a trek through the woods. When they reach the end, Wang sees a grave site and then performs the same ritual himself. Finally, he is reunited with his love and they happily embrace.

Watch it below.

Jackson Wang on YouTube

"100 Ways" marks Wang's first solo single under the Asian music powerhouse 88Rising. He previously worked with them to release his "Walking" collaboration with Joji, Swae Lee, and Major Lazer off the Head In The Clouds II album, as well as his "I Love You 3000 II" collaboration with Stephanie Poetri.

Speaking about "100 Ways," Wang said he wanted to create a song with a message that can relate with anybody. "This song combines two universal themes that people wish they could control since the beginning of time, but in the end we just can't: time and love," Wang said in a press release.

Once again, Wang exceeded expectations with his new single and music video. "100 Ways" will surely be on fans' playlists for a long time.