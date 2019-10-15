Stephanie Poetri & Jackson Wang's "I Love You 3000 II" Video Is So Sweet

Avengers: Endgame has been out since April, so I'm sure, by now, you've become familiar with the phrase, "I love you 3000." If you aren't into superhero flicks and haven't watched the movie, I bet you've seen the phrase floating around somewhere on the internet. The saying's gone viral because it expresses the love you feel for someone when "I love you" just isn't enough. Two months after the movie released, Stephanie Poetri released a song called "I Love You 3000." Now, Poetri has teamed up with Jackson Wang for "I Love You 3000 II" and they also released a really cool music video to accompany their new collab. Stephanie Poetri and Jackson Wang's "I Love You 3000 II" video is so sweet and will give you major feels.

Poetri and Wang released their new music video on Tuesday, Oct. 15. Guess what? The video looks like a vintage ad straight out of the '70s!

In the video, Poetri, dressed in purple overalls and a green blouse, and Wang, decked out in a sparkly dress shirt and black pants, interact with viewers as if they were on a television show. They teach viewers how to make crafts and bake a cake on their show, The 3000 Cooking Show, and the whole thing is so cute. The best part is the video even cuts to commercial and the ad that follows is like one of those vintage infomercials. Unlike other YouTube videos that are almost exclusively widescreen, the "I Love You 3000 II" video is full screen, adding to the old-fashioned feel of the MV.

The video also has Poetri and Wang singing karaoke, and towards the end of the video, the two artists even bust out their best Iron Man cosplay and perform the iconic "snap" from Avengers: Endgame.

The video ends with the director yelling, "Cut!" which made it seem like this whole MV really was just a cooking show, after all. All in all, the video is all kinds of cute and I definitely recommend you watch it.

"I Love You 3000 II" is featured on 88rising's Head In The Clouds II album, five months after Stephanie Poetri released the original song and video in June. Fans will be happy to hear that the original "I Love You 3000" video has the same vintage feel as the video featuring Jackson Wang.

There are some differences, though. Fans who pay close attention to the lyrics will notice that in the original, Poetri starts the song with, "Baby take my hand, I want you to be my husband," and in the new version, Poetri sings, "Baby take my hand, I want you to be my best friend." Awww!

Wang's verse in the new version is also entirely in English, but according to teasers he's released about his solo album, Mirrors, which releases on Oct. 25, Wang's album will include a Chinese version of the song and it will be the last track on the album.

Get ready, guys, because another version of "I Love You 3000" is coming your way!