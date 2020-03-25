Instagram users are posting photos with the #untiltomorrow hashtag, but there doesn't appear to be a clear explanation why. Many users logging on are left wondering what the heck it all means. The challenge has resulted in many confused users taking their frustrations to Twitter, and these tweets about Instagram's "until tomorrow" challenge are all asking the same question.

The #untiltomorrow challenge amassed over 200,000 posts on Instagram as of publication on Wednesday, March 25. Most posts include a humorous selfie along with the hashtag caption, "#untiltomorrow," and nothing else. Users who are looking for some sort of explanation behind it won't find much of one, except the general rule that the photos posted with the challenge hashtag are supposed to be deleted the following day. Some may assume that the challenge is a result of extreme boredom because of social distancing measures put in place to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19 — as other random challenges have been surfacing lately, too.

Once a person posts a photo for the challenge, they send a Direct Message to anyone who likes it, and ask them to post something for the#untiltomorrow challenge. And thus, the circle continues. While many people on Instagram are joining in, there are a ton of users who are exasperated by the latest challenge, and wondering: what the heck is it?

So many Twitter users are asking the same question: What does it all mean?

Some want to know why you'd post an IG photo, only to delete it the next day. It sounds an awful lot like Instagram Stories, so why post the challenge instead of uploading it there, where it will delete in 24 hours anyway? It's definitely causing some confusion and frustation:

Twitter is getting so mad at the #untiltomorrow trend, they're joking about deleting Instagram until the whole thing is over:

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.