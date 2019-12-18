After months of debate, the moment has finally arrived: The House is ready for its impeachment vote against President Donald Trump. On Dec. 18, the full House of Representatives is expected to vote on whether or not to impeach Trump — and with the House's Democratic majority, it's extremely likely he will be impeached. With the impeachment vote rapidly approaching, these "Merry Impeachmas" tweets are wishing everyone a lovely 2019 holiday. Someone put up a wreath or something.

Ever since Trump's inauguration in January 2017, Democrats have considered the possibility of impeachment. Over the course of Trump's term, Democratic lawmakers have introduced articles of impeachment and proposed House votes on opening an impeachment inquiry. But it wasn't until House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry on Sept. 24 that Democrats had a real chance to impeach the president. The White House previously characterized the impeachment inquiry as Democrats' attempt to "weaponize politics" in a statement to Elite Daily, and has repeatedly suggested it is an illegitimate inquiry.

The Trump administration has been plagued by controversy and backlash from the start. There was former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe, not to mention the Stormy Daniels scandal, and the arrest and conviction of multiple prominent figures associated with Trump and his 2016 campaign. However, it was Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that finally compelled Democrats to launch a formal impeachment inquiry and draw up articles of impeachment against Trump.

On Dec. 13, the House Judiciary Committee voted along party lines to approve two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Both of these charges pertain to Trump's withholding of military aid from Ukraine, allegedly to pressure Zelensky to investigate the family of Joe Biden, Trump's domestic political rival. Trump has repeatedly denied any quid pro quo and claimed the request to investigate the Bidens was an attempt to counter corruption. Now, those articles of impeachment are headed to the House floor, and Twitter users are cheering the arrival of "Impeachmas" Day.

Some Twitter users also poked fun at Trump's repeated insistence that he brought "Merry Christmas" back. During his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump argued Democrats had been waging a war on Christmas, and he would make it safe to say "Merry Christmas" again. The irony of the Trump impeachment vote taking place just before Christmas was not lost on Twitter users:

Of course, as of the afternoon of Dec. 18, the impeachment vote hasn't actually happened yet. Even if it is likely Trump will be impeached by the House's Democratic majority, a few Twitter users reminded their followers to keep calling their representatives:

If the House does vote to impeach Trump, the impeachment process will move over to the Senate. The Constitution states only the House can impeach a president, and only the Senate can convict and remove a president from office. The Senate will be responsible for organizing an impeachment trial, with the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, John Roberts, presiding. Even if Trump is impeached this week, he will only be removed from office if two-thirds of the Senate votes to convict him of impeachable offenses.