On Wednesday, June 26, CNN reported that Eric Trump told Breitbart News during an interview that he was reportedly spat on by a bartender while dining at The Aviary, an upscale cocktail bar and restaurant in Chicago, Illinois. "It was purely a disgusting act by somebody who clearly has emotional problems," Trump said. Elite Daily reached out to the Trump Organization and The Aviary restaurant for comment on the reported incident, but did not hear back in time for publication.

In a public statement, the bar said that "an unfortunate incident occurred between an employee at The Aviary and Eric Trump. We did not witness the incident and we are just beginning to learn the details." The statement added that “no customer should ever be spit upon,” and that the employee had been placed on leave. The employee was reportedly apprehended by the Secret Service, but was not charged with a crime and was released, per The Chicago Tribune. The Secret Service declined to comment to Elite Daily on the matter.

Even though the bartender was the one who reportedly initiated the encounter, Trump decided to point blame at another source — the Democratic Party. He said,

For a party that preaches tolerance, this once again demonstrates they have very little civility. When somebody is sick enough to resort to spitting on someone, it just emphasizes a sickness and desperation and the fact that we're winning.

Tensions between President Donald Trump and Democrats have escalated over recent months. However, pointing blame at an entire political party due to one person's behavior might be a bit of a stretch.

Over the past year, some Trump administration employees have experienced harassment and protests while out in public. On June 23, 2018, former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave the Red Hen restaurant in Virginia once the restaurant's owner, Stephanie Wilkinson, found out Sanders was dining there. Wilkinson told The Washington Post that she asked Sanders to leave the establishment because she believed the former press secretary worked for an "inhumane and unethical" administration, and many of her LGBTQ employees didn't feel comfortable serving her. Sanders took to Twitter on June 23, 2018 to address the incident. She wrote,

Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so.

Three days earlier on June 20, 2018, former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was heckled by fellow diners while eating at a Mexican restaurant in Washington, D.C. Members of the Democratic Socialists of America gathered at the restaurant and protested against Nielsen, chanting phrases such as "If kids don’t eat in peace, you don’t eat in peace," referring to Nielsen defending the Trump administration's family separation policy at the U.S.-Mexico border. Eventually Nielsen decided to leave the restaurant.

Trump administration employees have taken the brunt of public harassment, but Eric Trump's incident marks the first time a member of the Trump family outside the administration has been harassed while dining in public. As the 2020 presidential election draws closer, tensions are only getting higher.