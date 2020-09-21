The performance ARMYs have been waiting years for has finally arrived: BTS' Tiny Desk concert. All the biggest artists — like Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, and Lizzo — have appeared on NPR's video series, so it was only a matter of time before BTS joined the club. These tweets about BTS' Tiny Desk concert show fans loved their intimate performance and setlist.

BTS kicked things off with their latest single, "Dynamite," which was released on Aug. 21 and debuted on top of the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the group's first No. 1 hit. "It's a disco pop track that we simply wanted to share with great energy to everyone around the world," J-Hope said about the song during their appearance.

Over the past few weeks, ARMYs saw BTS go all out with their "Dynamite" choreography on the VMAs, America's Got Talent, and Today, but their NPR stage focused on their vocals with a stripped back performance instead. Hearing "Dynamite" with a live band gave the song an entirely new feel.

After "Dynamite," BTS performed their 2016 Most Beautiful Moment In Life track "Save Me" and their 2017 You Never Walk Alone song "Spring Day." Since "Spring Day" is about missing someone you love, the lyrics felt like a message to fans, who BTS hasn't seen IRL in so long due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's been the roughest summer ever, but we know, that spring will come, so let's go together," RM said during their set. "We miss you, ARMY!" Jimin yelled out in the middle of their "Spring Day" performance.

Watch BTS' Tiny Desk concert below.

ARMYs raved about BTS' intimate performance, complimenting the guys' live vocals.

"We've been trying to make a BTS Tiny Desk concert happen for years now," Stephen Thompson, a writer for NPR, explained in the video's description box. "In the end, it took a global pandemic — and the launch of Tiny Desk (home) concerts back in March — to make something happen."

Based on their tweets, ARMYs agree BTS' Tiny Desk concert was worth the wait.