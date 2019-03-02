Leave it to world famous K-pop band BTS to make their fans so unbelievably happy this weekend. Since tickets went on sale Friday, March 1, BTS sold out five shows across two continents for their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour, and the boys aren't slowing down anytime soon. These tweets about BTS' sold-out Speak Yourself' tour are filled with so much pride from fans celebrating this big success with the band.

According to Billboard, BTS sold out stadiums across the world for their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour as of March 1, including Wembley Stadium in London, Stade de France in Paris, MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Soldier Field in Chicago, and Rose Bowl Stadium in Southern California. In fact, according to Korean pop culture website Soompi, BTS became the 12th artist or group ever (and the first Korean artist or group) to sell out Wembley — joining the ranks of Queen, Michael Jackson, Muse, Madonna, Beyonce, One Direction, Eminem, Spice Girls, Oasis, Take That, and Ed Sheeran. The 90,000 seat stadium sold out in just 90 minutes.

Needless to say, the BTS ARMY was brimming with pride at V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin, and J-Hope's sell-out success, and fans took to Twitter to express their joy — even if they couldn't get a ticket themselves. Twitter user @ndha_chu excitedly wrote, refering to the Speak Yourself world tour, "And as always #BTSARMY made it TRENDING again...ARE ALL SOLD OUT LESS THAN 3 HOURS!!!" Twitter user @angelnicole_00 shared, "[S]o y’all sold out Wembley Stadium in Europe...[I]’ve never been so proud in my life."

ARMYs are super pumped about the boys' success, and why wouldn't they be? Nothing's better than seeing your faves do so, so well, and ARMYs helped contribute to the success by snagging tickets in what seems like record time.

Luckily for fans who were unable to snag early tickets to the shows, on Saturday, March 2, Live Nation announced three more dates in Chicago, Los Angeles, and New Jersey, with tickets going on sale Friday, March 8, 2019. Make sure to check the official BTS Facebook page to see what time tickets for each location will go on sale.

These are the new BTS Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour dates in previously sold-out cities as of publication:

May 5, 2019 — Los Angeles, CA, Rose Bowl Stadium

May 12, 2019 — Chicago, IL, Soldier Field

May 19, 2019 — E. Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium

BTS' successes have been piling up in 2019. In addition to their sold out shows, the K-pop band got to present at the 2019 Grammy awards and their art director HuskyFox was nominated for Best Recording Package for BTS' album Love Yourself: Tear at the annual award show. The boys also became ambassadors for the Hyundai Palisade at the end of 2018, and they starred in a commercial for the car released in February. In my very favorite 2019 BTS moment and collision of two very separate worlds, country music singer Dolly Parton posted an Instagram photo directed at the K-pop band after the boys sang along with her performance at the Grammys. In the Insta post Parton wrote, "Maybe my next #Jolene collab will be with @bts.bighitofficial? What do y'all think? #GRAMMYs." As a K-pop and country music stan, I honestly think that would be one of the best things to ever happen to music.

Here's to more BTS successes, sold out shows, and surprises in 2019. Whatever happens, you know ARMYs will be proud.