The BTS ARMY constantly marvels at how BTS' notoriety in pop culture grows each day. Earlier this year, the group stole the hearts Grammy viewers when they attended music's biggest night to present an award. Now, BTS' night at the 2019 Grammys was seemingly referenced in the hugely popular American television show Empire. While the BTS ARMY is thrilled BTS was just casually featured on the show, they also can't help but poke fun at how the septet was referenced: "lookalikes" that don't look like BTS at all. These tweets about BTS' "lookalikes" on Empire are so hilarious.

The BTS ARMY has definitely had a BTS-filled December, from performing at Jingle Ball in L.A. and Suga and Halsey releasing their "Suga's Interlude" collaboration, to BTS making a surprise appearance at Variety's 2019 Hitmakers brunch and RM teasing their next album non-stop. After BTS announced they'll close out the year by performing in Times Square for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020, fans are now talking about BTS' "cameo" on Fox's Empire.

On Tuesday, Dec. 17, Empire aired an episode called "Cold Cold Man" that included a Grammys-esque award show scene, featuring celebrity lookalikes in the audience, like Lady Gaga and Nicki Minaj. An Asian boyband with multi-colored hair was in the front row. Remind you of anything?

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Because BTS is the biggest boyband in the world right now, made a buzzy appearance at the 2019 Grammys, and happen to rock bright hair colors on the regs, the BTS ARMY put two and two together and realized the group was probably supposed to be them.

At first, fans couldn't believe it. "Girl does empire have a fake bts in the crowd?!!! IM CRYINGGGGG," one fan tweeted.

The detail that really convinced fans the boyband was supposed to be BTS was the members' hilarious whispers to each other during the presentations. "Bruh... I always find it funny when idols especially BTS whisper so close to each other at award shows empire really noticed it too huh? I'll them a C for effort because that is actually a pretty good detail," one fan said.

Other fans couldn't help but laugh at how inaccurate the "lookalikes" were (especially Jungkook, who looked more like Severus Snape than Jungkook).

Most of all, fans were just happy BTS got a shoutout, since it further proves how popular they really are and how the industry sees them being as big as artists like Lady Gaga and Nicki Minaj.

It's the thought that counts, right?