BTS' Jungkook and Jin have an adorable brother-like relationship and, like siblings, they love messing with each other for fun. Their usual shenanigans include pretend fighting, sabotaging one another in Run BTS! competitions, and crashing each other's selfies. Their playful friendship is entertaining for ARMYs to see and these tweets about BTS' Jungkook crashing Jin's latest selfie while shirtless are proof fans can't get enough of them.

Jungkook doesn't go on Twitter as much as the rest of the guys, so whenever one of the members shares a photo with him, fans appreciate it so much. On July 1, ARMYs thanked Jin for sharing pictures with the youngest BTS member, but he didn't actually mean for Jungkook to be in the photos. They were supposed to be selfies of Jin alone, but Jungkook crashed them.

Jin managed to get one flawless picture of himself before a shirtless Jungkook came in with a big bear hug. Instead of ending the photo session right there, Jin captured the sweet moment and shared it with fans. "Jungkookie interfering since I'm taking pictures, and Seokjinie just uploading them as they are," Jin captioned the post, according to a fan translation by @BTS_Trans.

Take a look at the photos below.

Fans had a lot to say about what happened. For one, fans found the interaction so wholesome. They thought it was so cute how Jungkook just spontaneously wanted to hug Jin and how Jin didn't mind the cuddles at all.

Fans also couldn't get over how Jin gave them a peek at Jungkook's biceps. Since Jungkook has a few arm tattoos, they wish they could have seen a glimpse of them, too.

ARMYs also pointed out it looked like Jungkook's hair was getting longer.

Because they loved the photos so much, some fans even created their own artwork inspired by them.

Of course, this isn't the first time Jungkook crahsed one of Jin's selfies. He's done it so many times and fans compiled some of their favorite moments below.

Jungkook and Jin have such a playful relationship and fans wouldn't want it any other way.