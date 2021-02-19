Admit it: Whenever you open a BTS album, the first thing you go for is the photo cards! It's always exciting seeing which member you get, so now that BTS has dropped another version of their BE album, ARMYs are over the moon they get even more photo photo cards of the guys. These tweets about BTS' BE (Essential Edition) album are all about how good the members look in them.

The new record, which released on Friday, Feb. 19, comes almost exactly one year after BTS shared their Map of the Soul: 7 album on February 21, 2020. Due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, the group unfortunately didn't get to perform their MOTS: 7 songs on tour. Instead of dwelling on it too long, BTS channeled their feelings into BE (Deluxe Edition), which they dropped in November of that year.

"The latest story from BTS begins by declaring that ‘Even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on' and imparts a message of healing to fans and to the world," Big Hit Entertainment explained on Weverse ahead of the release.

The album definitely worked to cheer fans up not only because of the songs' inspiring messages, but because of all the goodies the deluxe edition came with, like photo cards, posters, booklets, and more.

Now, ARMYs are getting spoiled once again because the essential edition of BE features more gorgeous photo cards of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. They're all selfies, so the close-up shots are making fans swoon.

Although BE (Essential Edition) officially dropped in the U.S. on Feb. 19, fans saw the photo cards a day before because other countries got them earlier depending on their time zones. Seeing them online is only making ARMYs want the album in their hands even more, but they're just going to have to wait until it comes in the mail.

I guess BTS really wasn't kidding when they said this album was ~essential~ for ARMYs, right?