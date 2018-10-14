It's been one wild ride, guys, but according to a report from TMZ, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's whirlwind romance has come to an end. Yep. Elite Daily reached out to Davidson and Grande's teams for comment but did not hear back by the time of publication. The news of their relationship took the media world by storm back in May 2018, and as quickly as it came on, it seems to have ended just as quickly. And these tweets about Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson's reported breakup show that fans are just as shocked by their split.

The breakup news was reported on Sunday, Oct. 14 by TMZ. According to the publication, Grande and Davidson broke up this weekend and while they "still have love for each other, but things are over romantically." They were last seen together just last week, and as many fans know, they were living together in New York with their baby pig named Piggy Smalls.

TMZ also broke the news of the pair's engagement back in June, and they started dating in May. That means that the couple reportedly called it quits after less than six months of dating.

Fans are obviously pretty vocal over the news, since Grande and Davidson showcased a lot of their relationship on social media (that is, before Davidson deleted his).

Some fans were heartbroken over the news.

Other fans say they saw the breakup coming.

This is just the latest in a ton of big news for Ariana Grande in the past year. Back in May 2017, an attack at Grande's Manchester concert killed 22 people, and she ended up canceling shows in the aftermath. Grande also talked heavily about her anxiety after the event. At the time, she was dating rapper Mac Miller. It was then reported in May 2018 that the couple had split. Grande wrote on her Instagram,

Hi! This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet Malcolm McCormick I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in and form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!

It was just a few weeks later that we heard Grande and Davidson were dating. Davidson talked about being engaged to Grande on June 20 on an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. Fallon told Davidson, "You know we love her so much and we love you, too," and Davidson replied, "Yeah, I feel like I won a contest."

Then, on Sept. 7, 2018, it was reported that Mac Miller had died at 26 years old from a reported overdose. Elite Daily reached out to Mac Miller's team at the time for comment on the report and his cause of death but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Now, just a month later, Grande and Davidson have reportedly broken up. Here's hoping these two can move on from this in the best way possible.