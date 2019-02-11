Pretty much every time I'm stocking up on groceries and inexpensive wine at Trader Joe's, I find myself tempted to browse their beauty section, too. As if shopping for makeup at stores like Sephora, Ulta, and drugstores weren't enough, it seems now that grocery stores want in on the action too, and I've come across entire beauty aisles in not just TJ's, but Whole Foods and other health food stores as well. I know they might not seem like your first choices when it comes to shopping for lipstick and liner, but I'm here to argue that the below Trader Joe’s beauty products are definitely worth picking up, especially if you're looking to snag some great new, natural skincare.

TBH, more than a few of my skincare-obsessed friends have recommended I skip the Sephora skin section and head straight to the aisles of Trader Joe's beauty department. Why, you might ask, would I forego a shopping experience at my favorite store and instead stock up on product whilst buying my frozen cauliflower pizzas? All the beauty products Trader Joe's carries are super straightforward about ingredients, which makes it the ultimate place to go if you're curious as to exactly what you're putting on your skin, and not just what it does. My friends with sensitive skin won't borrow a mask or moisturizer from my collection until they've read each and every ingredient, and they love how straightforward and honest brands at Trader Joe's are, often opting for natural ingredients and always listing all the deets on the packaging.

The product I've been recommended most? The A Midsummer Night’s Cream Moisturizing Cream Extra Dry Formula, for sure:

Trader Joe's

This baby is just under $4 for 36 fluid ounces, and it's a must if you experience dryness, which I do at right about this time each year. The super soothing blend features avocado oil, jojoba oil, and aloe vera to really coat cracked or chaffing skin in a blanket of comfort. Plus, it's unscented and pH balanced, so again, sensitive skin will really love it. Considering the super cheap price tag, I could totally see myself using this all over my face and body, without the guilt of using up a pricy product.

Another fan favorite, particularly for makeup lovers, are the Trader Joe's Micellar Cleanser & Makeup Remover Towelettes:

Trader Joe's

$4 for 20 wipes is a deal, and I can't believe I've been shelling out so much money when these babies get the job done just as well. Micellar water is the It ingredient right now for removing makeup and dirt from the skin, so it's safe to say I'll have these on hand for those nights when I just cant be bothered to make it to the sink and wash my face. Don't judge me, just envy me for finding such an effective, inexpensive product! Or, copy me and snag a pack for yourself.

Perhaps the most widely popularized beauty product at TJs, though, is the Trader Joe’s Blueberry & Açaí Facial Scrub:

Trader Joe's

I picked this little jar up for abour $6 a few months ago when I started getting really into exfoliants, and let me tell you, it's worth the hype and well-deserving of the praise it constantly receives. Antioxidant-rich blueberries and acaí, exfoliating AHAs, and soothing colloidal oatmeal, shea butter, and meadowfoam seed oil are jam-packed into this smoothie for the face, and it'll really get you glowing. If you can choose only one beauty product to snag on your next grocery run, make it this one.

If you're particularly acne-prone, though, you might really love the Spa Natural Facial Clensing Pads With Tea Tree Oil:

Trader Joe's

I can't even count the number of people who have recommended me tea tree oil for my acne, and a quick swipe of these little pads is just so much easier than diluting the oil and applying it manually. Plus, along with tea tree to tackle your acne, these pads also contain witch hazel to cleanse skin, and calendula to calm, since the other ingredients will really penetrate the skin. Oh, and did I mention 50 pads are just under $4? That's almost two months worth of acne help, for less than a five dollar bill.

Looking for something to take on the go? I'm a fan of carrying the Trader Joe's Rose Water Facial Toner in my purse:

Trader Joe's

Another $4 miracle, people! I love spritzing a mist, whether it be during my skincare routine, in the morning to wake me up, at night to soothe while I unwind, or at any time during the day for a little skin pick-me-up. This toner features Damask rose and astringent witch hazel to really refresh the skin, and if you love a natural rosy scent, you'll be beyond pleased.

BTW, if you don't already use HA, you need the Trader Joe's Nourish Hyaluronic Moisture Boost Serum, like, right this second:

Trader Joe's

When it comes to serious hydration, hyaluronic acid is a must, but it can get pretty pricy depending on where you shop. The super absorbant, plumping ingredient keeps skin looking moisturized and rejuvenated, and applying it serum-style before your moisturizer will give skin that extra "post-facial" boost, if you know what I'm saying. A one-ounce bottle will cost you $9, so snag it before everyone else shopping catches on to this must-have.

Last but not least, one for the bod: the Trader Joe's Lavender Salt Scrub:

Trader Joe's

When it comes to natural products, why should your face have all the fun? I can't imagine a more relaxing night than one with a hot shower and a lavender-scented scrub sesh. Exfoliating can be calming, not harsh, and the soothing scent will make sloughing off dead skin a dream. BTW, this tub is only $6! Major bargain alert.

Seriously, how are Trader Joe's beauty products not already sold in Sephora? They're so good, they deserve their own shelf, even a whole aisle! Until then, though, you can scope out the above products and more in Trader Joe's stores.