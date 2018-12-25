Right now, many people are enjoying the holidays with their family, reflecting on fond memories, engaging in fun activities, eating home-cooked meals... But some people don't have that luxury — people like, say, service men and women, some college students, or people who simply can't afford to travel. This sentiment is the root of a trend taking over Twitter. There's a slight catch, however. Some way, some how, some people who didn't expect to be home for the holidays found their way and have been recording and tweeting their surprise interactions with their family members. Whether you managed to get home this holiday or not, these surprise holiday 2018 visits on Twitter will absolutely, most definitely melt you to pieces.

The gist of the videos is all the same: Someone sneaks up on their unsuspecting loved one and calls out for their attention, subsequently sending the other person into excited screams or cries. But each video will likely generate an entirely different feeling inside of you.

Exhibit A: This video shared by @jayyo07, who, according to his Twitter bio, is a medic for the Air Force. Hearing the screams of his children and seeing his partner happily jump up and down at the mere sight of him will really tug on your heartstrings.

And then this one, in which a guy surprises not one but both of his parents, is a total tearjerker. Don't say I didn't warn you.

They honestly just get better and better.

I'm not crying — you are.

Here's a fun one to get you back into swing. A Twitter user who goes by the name @nayiri09 tweeted a note saying that they also surprised their mom for Christmas, but things probably didn't go as intended. "She got mad that I didn’t tell her I was coming because she didn’t make enough rice," Nayiri wrote, adding, "I love that woman."

There's really no shortage of options to get into the holiday spirit and be reminded of what this time is all about, is what I'm saying. So gather up your friends and fam, and go have some fun.