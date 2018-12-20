While I'm fully aware of the fact that nobody can outdo Santa Claus in any way, shape, or form, Postmates is definitely upping its jolly game this holiday season. Aside from connecting hungry fans with glorious delivery meals on the run, the online delivery service recently brought back its annual Twitter campaign to grant fans' wildest wishes, just in time for Christmas. Yep, it's entirely true — and if you haven't already entered Postmates' #BetterThanSanta Twitter campaign, the company might actually end up granting any one of your wishes. Definitely count me in.

Whether you've been yearning for a new puppy, want to embark a beach vacation, or if you want nothing more than a giant plate of pancakes, getting your lifelong wishes granted is entirely possible this year thanks to Postamates. And thankfully, it doesn't matter if you're on the "naughty or nice" list. According to the press release, all you'll have to do is tweet your wish on Twitter by Friday, Dec. 21 at 3 p.m. PT. Make sure to tag @Postmates and use the hashtag #BetterThanSanta. Finally, to be considered, you should ensure that your Twitter page is visible to the public eye. Then, keep your eyes peeled for a direct message on Twitter from Postmates, and they'll let you know if you've been officially selected. It's seriously that easy, but if you have any questions, make sure to refer to the online official rules.

There's a likely chance that you've heard about Postmates' #BetterThanSanta campaign from previous years. In 2017, for example, Postmates granted Snoop Dogg's wish to send all of the employees at the Los Angeles Adidas location free sushi and lobster lunches. They also granted one family's wish for a trip to Disneyland, and another gift of a free "hangover" pizza to an individual who clearly had a late night. There are so many options for your wishes, and clearly, Postmates is making some of them a reality. Don't be shy, and make sure to make your wish public as soon as possible. Seriously, you only have one more day to do it.

DJ and music producer, Steve Aoki, tweeted the wish below, to have his pizza chain, Pizzaoki, feed those in need throughout Los Angeles. That's honestly such a wholesome wish, and Postmates came through by granting the wish on Wednesday, Dec. 19.

On the other hand, Teen Wolf actor, Colton Haynes, tweeted the wish below, to bring food to the LGBTQ Youth Center for the holidays. So sweet — and Postmates came through on this wish, too. Yes!

Maybe your Christmas list is the same as it was 20 years ago (I'm still wishing for bunny slippers and a trip to Disney), or maybe you want all the new things. You can even go the route of Steve Aoki and Colton Haynes, sharing wishes on behalf of others. I'm crossing my fingers for Postmates to make everyone's wishes come true.

Regardless of where you stand on Santa's "naughty or nice" list, Postmates is coming in clutch with its #BetterThanSanta Twitter campaign. And whether you're wishing for a vacation, a car, or simply some food, there's no wrong way to post your wish. Do it soon, though — you only have until Friday, Dec. 21 at 3 pm. PT.