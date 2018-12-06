Some people may believe that the things we want in life will gradually change as we grow up, but TBH, I haven't seen much change on my Christmas wish list. Sure, I might ask for some things like a new computer or gift cards, which are different than what I would have asked for as a kid, but there are still more than a few things from my letter to Santa as a kid vs. now that have stayed the same.

Maybe I'm just nostalgic for the good old days. The anticipation of seeing what Santa got me on Christmas morning had me waking up at 6 a.m. every year. It could also be that I've just had incredible taste since day one. Whatever it is, there are definitely a few things that have never gone out of style, and I would still love to see wrapped up underneath my Christmas tree.

The nice thing about never having to edit my wish list very much is being able to just copy and paste from the previous year. So, just as an FYI for anyone who's looking to get me something, here are eight things for you to look out for. Feel free to use this list for yourself if you too have been keeping it 100 at Christmas year after year.

1 Let's Be Honest: Who Doesn't Want A Pair Of Fluffy Slippers? Giphy When you get home after a long day at work, there's really nothing better than putting on your sweatpants and slipping into a cozy pair of slippers. When I was a kid, I wanted all the fun character-themed slippers, including SpongeBob SquarePants and Looney Tunes Taz. Now, I opt for something a little more subtle with a fun flair, like a pair with fuzzy pom poms.

2 I'd Still Love To Go On A Disney Trip Anytime Of The Year Rachel Chapman Whoever said Disney was just for kids, clearly doesn't know what they're talking about. A trip to Disney is still my dream vacation. As a kid, I wanted to go on every ride and take pictures with all the characters. Nowadays, my agenda would be filled with sampling a bunch of Mickey-shaped treats, but I would also still want to snap a few selfies with Mickey and the gang for the 'Gram.

3 Footie Pajamas, Because They Will Never Go Out Of Style Giphy Cozy footie pajamas will always be my sleepwear of choice. They're comfy and cute — what more could I ever want? In fact, the last time I was at Target, I spent a pretty long time scoping out every single pair of footie pajamas they had in stock. (I definitely added a few festive ones to my Christmas wish list, too.)

4 I Wanted An Easy Bake Oven When I Was A Kid, But Now, I Still Want Stuff That's Easy To Bake Giphy With an Easy Bake Oven, in a matter of seconds, you could have yourself a tiny brownie, cookie, or cake to enjoy. It was as easy as pouring the contents into a silver tin, adding some water, and letting it bake inside. If only cooking was always that simple! For Christmas, I'd love to receive a subscription to a meal delivery service, so all I'd have to do is follow instructions to have a full, delicious meal every night. I'd even take some slice and bake cookie dough — aka, the adult version of "easy bake."

5 Every Single Flavored Lip Gloss In Store Giphy What I would give to have a huge pack of Lip Smacker lip balms right now in every single flavor. Nowadays, I find myself walking up and down the aisles of Sephora and Target's beauty section looking for flavored lip glosses and cute beauty kits. You know they're scoring a high spot on my Christmas list this year (and every year after).

6 A Way To Listen To All Of My Favorite Songs Giphy When I was little, I asked Santa for *NSYNC, Hanson, and Britney Spears albums. Nowadays, I'm wondering if he can chip in on a Spotify Premium membership. We may not being listening to CDs on our Discman anymore, but I still use my iPhone every single day to listen to music on the way to and from work.

7 The Hottest Games To Play With My Friends Giphy One of my most treasured gifts I ever received as a kid was my Dream Phone board game. I loved playing it at every sleepover with my BFFs. And when video games become the "it" toy, I wanted every new Mario Party and Mario Kart games that were available. Just because I'm in my 20s now, doesn't mean I don't still want to have some fun. There are a few board games on my list for whenever I plan a game night with my besties. I've also been eyeing a Nintendo Switch, so my squad can have Mario Kart racing competitions.