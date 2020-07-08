Your summer aesthetic is warm, filled with wanderlust, and revolves around having fun. It's no wonder why you would want to bring those good vibes into your personal space, and that's a lot easier to achieve with these summer wall collage kits on Etsy. Instead of giving your space a total makeover, you can create a whole new Instagram-worthy look with a few images arranged however you like on your bedroom walls.

You've probably seen gorgeous collage walls on Pinterest or Instagram, and have always wanted to recreate that look in your room or dorm. Now, there's no need to go out and collect a bunch of old postcards or cut out images from magazines, because these Etsy kits come with everything you need, like a full set of photos that fit a variety of summer vibes. Choose a kit that's vibrant AF if you want to be reminded of days at the beach when you're simply relaxing in bed, or a kit that takes you back to family vacays.

Your new summer lewk starts with browsing through these 12 summer collage kits and adding to cart whichever one floats your boat. Also, depending on how many photos you get in your kit, you can fill up your entire wall or just a cute area above your desk for workspace inspiration. When your collage is finished, you'll need to celebrate with a few room snaps on the 'Gram for all your friends to sea.

1. This Summer Days Kit Summer Days Blue Wall Collage $15.37 | Etsy Summer is all about making each day count. Whether you're relaxing in your backyard or driving with the windows down in your hometown, you're taking advantage of the season. That's what this collection is all about. Choose to either receive 20, 40, or 60 glossy printed photos in fun blue hues.

2. This Retro Kit 196 Prints - Summer Vibe Collage Kit $47.99 | Etsy If you're looking to fill your bedroom walls with pictures, you might want to get this large collage kit that comes with 196 prints. This set is filled with retro photos that will cover up to 35 square feet. You can even personalize your collection by asking for specific cities, quotes, or even sending some photos of yourself to be printed and included.

3. This Beach Vibe Kit Beach Wall Collage Kit - 60 pc $28 | Etsy This beach collage set will mermake you feel like you're by the shore. You'll even receive a mix of quotes like "good vibes only" and "do more of what makes you happy" to go along with your beachy snaps, so whenever you look at your wall it'll remind you to seas the day.

4. This Warm Kit Summer Blue Collage Kit $58.53 | Etsy This collage kit has a very warm vibe with its blue and orange colors and comes with 50 prints that are 8.27 x 11.69 inches in size. If you've got a summer reading list to tackle, use your photos to fill up the walls in a cozy corner of your room to make a super dreamy space to read.

5. This Vibrant Boho Kit Beachy Summer Boho Wall Collage Kit $25 | Etsy This boho-themed kit has all the summer colors present and it's vibrant AF. Choose between 40 or 60 photos that include super sweet pool inflatable and ice cream snaps. You can even personalize your set.

6. This Cloudy Minimalist Kit Cloudy Collage Kit - 33 Prints $22.22 | Etsy Channel a beautiful yet minimalistic look with this cloudy summer collage kit. These images may not be as colorful as some of the other kits, but they will totally complete the look over your bedroom or desk.

7. This Light Pink Kit Light Pink Summer Collage Kit Prints $32 | Etsy Thinking pink this summer? If so, this light pink collage kit is the one for you. It includes 74 photos that have some sort of pink shade in them. You can even draw inspiration from the example photos on Etsy and create a border around your collage wall with some string lights.

8. This Bright Yellow Kit Beach Wall Collage Kit - Digital $10 | Etsy This kit is perfect for welcoming bright vibes into your room. Also, this collection is digital, which means after you purchase it, you'll receive a zip file filled with your prints. Print them out ASAP at home so you can start making over your space in no time.

9. This Orange VSCO Girl Kit VSCO Wall Collage Kit Summer Vibes Orange Aesthetic (Set of 35) $8 | Etsy Another digital collage kit you can get is this orange one. This kit is meant to have a VSCO girl aesthetic, so it might even inspire you to make some DIY friendship bracelets for your besties while you're chilling on your bed.

10. This Summer Vacay Kit Summer Vacay Digital Collage Kit $15.70 | Etsy Is your favorite part of the summer going on vacay with your friends or family? Be reminded of those good times with this summer vacay digital collage kit. The set includes 47 images with a blue tone that will give you major wanderlust, and have you daydreaming of road trips down the coast.

11. This Summer Travel Kit Summer Digital Collage Kit $22.89 | Etsy Another collage kit that's perfect for someone who has a whole lot of wanderlust is this summer digital kit. It includes 45 photographs that are a mixture of hand-drawn images and snaps that look like travel photos. Since it's another digital kit, you can print the images however many times your heart desires.