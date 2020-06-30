For one-of-a-kind, unique pieces, Etsy has always been the go-to place to shop online. Whether you prefer vintage, modern, dramatic, or simple, Etsy’s plethora of shops makes it easy to find your perfect jewelry piece. More specifically, these Black-owned jewelry shop on Etsy have made it incredibly easy to find something you'll fall in love with. In fact, with so many beautiful creations to choose from, you'll probably be tempted to add everything to cart immediately.

While many brands have released statements in support of ending racial inequality in the wake of the protests against police brutality, and some have made donations or committed to the 15% pledge, there is still a lot more work to be done to combat systematic racism. One way you can uplift Black creatives and craftspeople directly is by supporting Black-owned businesses, especially small ones. Small businesses have already been hit hard by the ongoing pandemic, and Etsy is overflowing with these shops more than deserving of your support. As protests continue across the globe, there are a lot of different ways you can help. Showing up, donating, educating yourself on being anti-racist, and signing petitions are just some of the ways you can help. And another way to invest in long-term change is by consistently shopping at Black-owned businesses.

By putting your money back into Black-owned companies, you’re helping creators keep their doors open and grow their business. If you don’t have the means to purchase right now, you can always follow Black creatives on social media, like their posts, and post about them on your own accounts to help them reach a larger audience. Etsy has made finding new stores even easier by adding a page dedicated to its Black-owned shops. To get started, check out some of these amazing Black-owned jewelers on Etsy.

For some super colorful earrings, head to Cosmiqueen Design’s store. All of her pieces are hand-painted, so you’ll be rocking some seriously one-of-a-kind earrings.

Created by Asa Herrman, Lace and Pearl Jewelry is a mix of super dainty and funky jewelry. It’s easy to dress any of her pieces up or down for whatever events you have planned. Whether you’re looking for statement earrings or a delicate necklace, Herrman has it.

Gayle Jones Mathlin has been on Etsy for five years and her shop has been favorited over 700 times. All of her pieces are big, bold, and affordable. And if you like cowrie shells, Mathlin has created so many creative ways to wear them.

Standout from the crowd with a pair of earrings from 1156 East. This store has graphic pieces that will steal attention from across the street. All the pieces are handcrafted and are lightweight and wearable, so you can keep wearing 'em day in and day out.

Aliens, tropical leaves, and crystals don’t sound like they belong together, but at Quartz & Dagger, they all have a perfect place. The owner creates eccentric pieces across a spectrum of concepts. Quartz & Dagger also allows certain customization options, so you can get the exact piece of jewelry you want.

The Pink Locket is a modern, minimalist jewelry shop that takes simple pieces and makes them extraordinary. All of the owner's, Kamilah’s, creations are dainty with a fashionable twist. The store is filled with novel metal rings, earrings, bracelets, and necklaces.

Owner and artist Trina Moreau has jewelry for anyone with a sweet tooth out there. Decadent Mini features adorable, incredibly detailed pieces that look just like mini cakes, popsicles, and more. And the best part is that all of the jewelry is scented, so you can smell like you just stepped out of a bakery all day.

Adorness Jewelry brings a graphic pop to every outfit. The earrings are all made of upcycled leather to keep your ears feeling light all day. Not to mention, you can feel great about purchasing sustainably.

At Brave Chick Jewelry, you can find drop pearl necklaces, unique hoops, dainty hair chains, and so much more. Alongside the gorgeous jewelry and free shipping, a portion of all proceeds are donated to No More, an organization focused on ending domestic violence.

For jewelry that'll make a statement, you have to check out Esh Jewelry. The shop is filled with groovy, color-filled earrings and simple rings made with semi-precious stones, and you'll want to buy something to go with every outfit.

