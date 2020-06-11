These Etsy Care Packages For Father's Day Will Send Your Love Long-Distance

Whenever you're stumped on what to get Dad for Father's Day and beyond, Etsy has your back. Since you may be celebrating long-distance this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a great idea is sending your number one dude any of these Etsy care packages for Father's Day.

When you were little, you may have surprised Dad with popsicle stick picture frames and homemade cards. Well, Etsy has a plethora of handcrafted items that give off the heartwarming vibe of the DIY projects you used to give him.

To kick things off, Etsy breaks things down with something sweet for every kind of dad in their gift guide. If your dad has a green thumb, send him something that'll sprout not only a smile on his face, but in his backyard garden, too. Or, your dad might be a foodie who loves trying new recipes. There are a few Etsy care packages that are filled with cooking tools and kitchen essentials so he can whip up a yummy masterpiece for the fam.

If you're unsure of where to begin, take a peak at this list. You'll make Dad's day extra special with any of these Etsy care packages, while also supporting small businesses.

1. This Indian Spice Starter Kit Cook an Indian Feast at Home - Indian Spice / Masala Starter Kit $50.69 | Etsy If your dad loves to cook, you might want to give him this Indian spice starter kit. It has all the spices you need to make a variety of delectable dishes like grilled masala lamb chops and grilled curry shrimp. Each box comes with 15 printed recipe cards, too.

2. This Personalized Cutting Board Personalized Cutting Board $39.12 | Etsy Etsy is the place to shop personalized gifts, like this cutting board. Give your dad who loves to cook a board with his name on it. Along with the cutting board, you can also purchase board conditioner ($5, Etsy.com) and gift wrapping ($6, Etsy.com) to make it extra special.

3. This Beard Kit Deluxe Beard Kit $38.95 | Etsy Send Dad a deluxe kit with all the beard essentials. This package comes with beard oil, a bar of soap, and beard wax. The soaps and oils come in a variety of scents like Mountain Sage and Bay Rum.

4. This Gift Basket With All The Dad Essentials Gift Basket for Dad $51.91 | Etsy Is your dad the best dad in the world? If so, he deserves this gift basket filled with goodies that say so. This package comes with coffee, soap, cookies, a candle, a book bag, and a certificate that says once and for all that your dad is the world's best. You can even get an "Open On Father's Day" sticker added to the box if you're sending early and don't want your dad to spoil the surprise.

5. This Sprouting Kit Sprouting Kit $20 | Etsy If your dad is also a plant dad, he'll love this sprouting kit. Each jar is filled with everything he needs in order to grow his own micro-greens. There's also a booklet to help your dad keep up with his sprouts that includes recipes for what to cook with them.

6. This Vertical Gardening Kit Vertical Gardening Kit $26.54 | Etsy Give Dad this kit that includes everything he needs to grow spinach, kale, or even snap peas on his fence or bannister. Simply pick a planter that's your dad's favorite color, and the seeds you think he'll enjoy. Now he'll have a brand new garden project he can keep you updated on.