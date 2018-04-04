When it comes to wardrobe staples, there’s one thing that’s pretty much universally embraced: a good pair of jeans. While some pairs are timeless (see Levi’s 501 style), others come and go based on what’s cool in fashion at the moment. Spring 2018 denim trends include some of the most wearable and cool jeans around, so get excited for the upcoming seasonal shopping spree that I know you already have planned because it's about to wipe away all of your winter blues. Literally.

Every year when the changing of the seasons occurs, I treat myself to a few new bottoms, a couple of tops, and a dress or two in order to give my wardrobe a nice refresh. This year, that will include a lot of gingham, some requisite florals, and jeans in all kinds of unique silhouettes. Although I already own way too many pairs of indigo pants and shorts, alike, they're an addiction I just can't break. Because nothing, I mean NOTHING, can make or break a look quite like some killer denim. I believe that you could wear a black shirt and silver hoops every single day and still look like the most fashion-forward human around if your jeans were well-made and unique.

Case in point: the below styles, which are all trending for spring and each pack their own individual punch. Happy shopping!

Slit Personality

Jeans — both cropped and long — featuring exaggerated slits on both legs are having a moment. Pair them with a set of killer kicks that will be able to peep out to maximize their cool factor.

I love metal eyelet everything so this pair of pants outfitted with the hardware and slits pack double the punch.

(De)stressed but well dressed! The slits on this pair of jeans might be minimal, but the large holes make up for it.

I actually own this pair of pants and can honestly say they are one of the most comfy ever! They're high waisted, stretchy, and look great with pointy toed booties — I speak from experience.

If Sporty Spice were to try out the trend, this is the pair she'd go for.

In Stitches

Exposed stitching is nothing new (hello 2000s!) but it's gotten a cooler, more sleek upgrade this season. Opt for a dark wash and white or yellow stitching to be super on top of the trend.

Rad silhouette, raw hems, and exposed stitching? Check, check, and check.

Because springtime is meant for denim skirts.

This is how you can go green with the trend! I love the unexpected color of the stitching and the subtle detailing on the left leg.

The Long Way

Shorts with long inseams — in other words, the opposite of daisy dukes — are also trending, especially those that are high waisted. Mark my words, they'll be everywhere at festivals this year, paired with crop tops and sneakers.

The best part about these shorts is they're the most DIY-able denim style ever.

My mom totally had these in the nineties, and I'm sad I didn't have the foresight to make her keep them.

I love wearing lighter wash denim in the spring, especially with a white tee and equally crisp sneakers.

Wear the Rainbow

Pastels are always popular for spring, but thanks to high-fashion designers like Céline, Preen, and Victoria Beckham championing light pinks, mints, and lilacs, specifically, on their runways, it's now even fresher.

Mellow yellow! I hate when denim skirts are too itty bitty and leave you feeling uncomfortable all day. This one is the perfect silhouette.

Distressed, but not overly so, these blush pink pants are as fresh as they get.

Lilac culottes? Two of my favorite things ever in one.

Simple and to the point, with a hint of minty freshness.