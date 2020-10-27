Scorpio season has arrived! There is so much to look forward to in autumn, and one thing you can't wait to celebrate is your bestie's birthday. You love your Scorpio partner in crime, and one way to make sure they feel all the love is by surprising them with one of these creative Scorpio boo basket ideas. No one loves Halloween as much as a Scorpio, so they'll absolutely love a spooktacular gift.

Coming up with just the right content is the hardest part. You could always put together a boo basket filled with their fave Halloween candy, wine, fall soaps, and lip balm. Anything Scorpio-themed, such as stud earrings, a baseball cap, or cozy sweatshirt for chilly fall days will certainly be a touchdown in their heart. Keep their astrological personality in mind, though.

Those who are born between Oct. 23 and Nov. 21 may enjoy dark and mysterious surprises, as Pluto and Mars are their ruling planets. Consider a witchy caldron complete with tarot cards, crystals, and candles. Channel their zodiac's aura, and give them a color-coordinated basket that's vibrant AF. Just don't forget to include a cute birthday card in any of these Scorpio boo basket ideas to make sure your friend knows just how much you care.

