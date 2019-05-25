The year is almost halfway over, and there's been no shortage of good memes in 2019. From the January 2019 "Calm down, and enjoy the ride" Trump memes that started the year off strong, to all the Game of Thrones memes that saturated everyone's timelines from April through the end of May, the internet has truly been a gift that keeps on giving excellent memes. But another high quality meme has hit social media, and it puts a spin on your favorite song lyrics. These remixed song lyrics memes will have you thinking twice about lyrics you thought you knew.

The framework of the remixed song lyrics plays on the idea of misheard lyrics. Here's the formula — take a song or movie quote, change some words to other words that sound similar. For example, one Twitter user took Alicia Keys' famous "But everything means nothing / If I ain't got you" lyrics from her song, "If I Ain't Got You," and they remixed them to, "Everything means nothing, if I ain’t got food.. or whatever Alicia keys said." The "whatever Alicia Keys" said part is crucial to the meme remix formula, because it shows that while people know the remixed lyrics are wrong, they're pretty relaxed about it. Why? Well, the remixed version might just be funnier than the original lyrics anyway.

Here are 12 remixed lyrics memes that will launch you into total laughing fits.

Even though this one is a movie quote, I think it still works, and um... I'm not about to against The Plastics.

The remixed music meme has officially joined some of the top memes from May 2019. Another meme in this category is one that deals with Kim Kardashian calling out Jack in the Box in a tweet. If you need a refresher, on May 20, Kim Kardashian tweeted, "Hey, Jack In The Box I have a serious complaint but I won’t fully put you on blast, check your corporate email inbox or send me a DM with direct person for my team to contact. Pronto!"

Twitter instantly started joking about Kim having a "Can I speak with your manager?" moment, which quickly turned into a meme. One Twitter user edited a picture of Kim and gave her the iconic "can I speak with your manager" haircut — short in the back, longer in the front, featuring chunky highlights. Another Twitter user noted that Kim isn't a regular "Can I speak with your manager?" woman, she's more of a "Can I speak with your CEO?" person. LOL.

It's not always odd lyrics or out-of-nowhere tweets about Jack in the Box that have the internet raising its collective eyebrow. Sometimes, a photo like the one the White House posted for Melania Trump's birthday on April 26 is what makes people go, "Huh?" For her birthday tribute, the official White House Twitter account posted a somewhat odd photo of her not really smiling, as she's surrounded by videographers and photographers, and it instantly turned into a meme with people wondering what in the world was going on. The memes were a little less "LOL" and a lot more "WTF," but the photo was "memed," nonetheless.

When it comes to memes, you never really know what to expect. Well, I guess you can expect to chuckle a little bit, but this new song meme can probably get more laughs than the average internet joke. Hopefully, this new remixed lyric meme joins the ranks of some of the greatest memes of the year, because it sure has me cracking up.