Kim Kardashian wants to speak to a manager. At least, that’s what fans are saying in response to one of her recent tweets putting Jack in the Box on blast. In a Monday, May 20 tweet, Kardashian called out the fast food chain and demanded to speak to someone about an issue she had while at one of their locations. Naturally, fans immediately jumped on the tweet and started meme-ing the heck out of it. All the memes about Kim Kardashian calling out Jack in the Box are hilarious.

In her tweet, Kardashian explained that she had a complaint and really needed to speak with someone at Jack in the Box about it.

“Hey, Jack In The Box I have a serious complaint but I won’t fully put you on blast, check your corporate email inbox or send me a DM with direct person for my team to contact. Pronto!” she wrote.

The fast food chain responded rather promptly to Kardashian’s tweet saying, “Hi Kim, we are unable to DM you. Please send us a DM with how we can get in touch with your team & someone will reach out immediately.”

This simple exchange got fans’ attention pretty quickly and many of them saw it as a meme-able moment.

“The biggest 'can i speak to your manager' of all time damn,” one fan wrote.

Another fan upped the meme game substantially by actually photoshopping a photo of Kardashian with the popular “Can I Speak To Your Manager" haircut. Here’s a look:

Here are some other comments fans are tweeting right now:

After all the memes and responses started coming in, Kardashian clarified her original tweet and explained that her complaint for Jack in the Box had nothing to do with her own order.

“I would like to add that this is not about me or a wrong order,” Kardashian wrote. “Nobody recognized me and it’s something that I observed that affected other customers at this particular location that was concerning.”

So, it seems like Kardashian is trying to look out for other people in this situation, which is admirable. Plus, it’s what Kardashian is all about anyway. In recent months, Kardashian has been working hard on other people’s behalf and is even on track to become a lawyer.

In the May 2019 issue of Vogue, Kardashian outlined her new career plans and explained why she chose that path.

“The White House called me to advise to help change the system of clemency and I’m sitting in the Roosevelt Room with, like, a judge who had sentenced criminals and a lot of really powerful people and I just sat there, like, Oh, sh*t. I need to know more,” Kardashian explained. “I would say what I had to say, about the human side and why this is so unfair. But I had attorneys with me who could back that up with all the facts of the case. It’s never one person who gets things done; it’s always a collective of people, and I’ve always known my role, but I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society. I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more.”

So, maybe Kardashian’s Jack in the Box situation is just part of this crusade to effect change.